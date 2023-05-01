Saweetie, NewJeans, Steve Lacy & Billboard President Mike Van Among Gold House’s A100 List of Asian Pacific Leaders

Gold House revealed its annual A100 list on Monday (May 1), honoring the 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have most significantly impacted American culture and society in the last year, and some of today’s biggest music stars have made the list.

Saweetie, Steve Lacy, NewJeans, Jackson Wang and Rina Sawayama have all been honored this year under the Entertainment and Media category, as did Billboard‘s President, Mike Van.

Gold House will celebrate the wide-ranging group of honorees — which also includes stars like Ali Wong, Ashley Park, Shay Mitchell, KJ Apa, Patrick Ta and many more — through a slate of exciting events from May 5 through May 7. The Gold Gala, which takes place on on May 6, brings together more than 750 Asian Pacific and multicultural luminaries across industries to highlight and celebrate initiatives that will define the next wave of the Asian Pacific movement.

“Gold House’s A100 List is a vital representation of the diverse opportunities and achievements of and for Asian Pacific leaders. Becoming begins with seeing–and it shows how we’re just getting started. I’m so proud to be part of past classes and applaud this year’s class.” said Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who is a Gold House A100 Hall of Famer.

Yeoh also starred in 2022’s groundbreaking film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which A100 is honoring with the Gold Icon honor, celebrating a “transformational moment for the Asian Pacific community.”

The full list of A100s and the Selection Committee can be found here.