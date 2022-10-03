A-Trak, Gryffin, Lane 8, Kill the Noise & More Encourage Fans to Vote in 2022 Midterm Elections: Watch

With the 2022 midterm elections coming next month, communities across the country are being galvanized to vote, and the electronic music community is on board with the cause.

In a video produced by music and sports agency Wasserman, electronic clients including A-Trak, Gryffin, Lane 8, Jai Wolf, Kill the Noise and Frenship are encouraging everyone to get out and vote in in order to address issues such as climate change, mental health and inclusion.

“If you don’t vote in November, they are muting your voice,” A-Trak says in the clip

Other appearances come from Wasserman’s sports clients including soccer star Zack Steffen, sportscaster Charly Arnolt, and Wisconsin Badgers Marisa Moseley.

The video is a part of Wasserman’s initiative with HeadCount, a national non-profit that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy. The partnership is encouraging Wasserman staff, clients and their extended communities to understand and use the power of their vote.

The 2022 midterm elections will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 8. More information about Wasserman’s initiative with Headcount (and instructions on registering to vote!) is available here.

“We’re so grateful to our talented music and sports clients who generously donated their time to speak up on the importance of voting in all elections,” says Wasserman Director of Social Impact Denise Melanson. “Midterm voter turnout tends to be lower, and that needs to change – especially with so many issues on the ballot that are determined at a state and local level. No matter where you stand, these elections are important and their outcomes directly affect you. This collaboration of voices from across the world of music, sports and entertainment reflects how the elections are connected to culture and personal expression.”

