6ix9ine Arrested in Florida After Traffic Violation

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Wednesday (Aug. 9) following a traffic violation, according to NBC News.

The news outlet noted that the controversial rapper (born Daniel Hernandez) was pulled over when they “observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic violation” and that the vehicle “did not have a license tag,” according to authorities. 6ix9ine was then taken into custody for failure to appear for a July 12 court date stemming from a traffic incident in June, though he was later released on bond on Thursday (Aug. 10).

Over the past several years, 6ix9ine has had a few run-ins with the law, as back in 2020, he was released from prison after serving just eight of his 24-month sentence. He was sentenced in December 2019, for a slew of crimes related to his time as a Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member, originally facing 47 years to life. Hernandez earned leniency in his sentencing because of his testimony against other members of the New York street gang, with attorneys for the rapper asking the judge in the case to sentence him quickly after two other Nine Trey members were found guilty in part thanks to 6ix9ine’s testimony.

The new arrest comes just three months after 6ix9ine was hospitalized in South Florida after three men attacked the rapper at a gym.