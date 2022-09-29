5SOS’ Luke Hemmings Talks Dave Grohl’s Legacy, Taylor Hawkins’ Death

5 Seconds of Summer is fresh off the release of their fifth studio album, aptly titled 5SOS5, and the group sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about their musical inspirations — most notably, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and the late Taylor Hawkins.

“There’s such a tragedy and so much to miss about Taylor,” 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings shared of the beloved drummer, who died in March at age 50. “Everything from friends and family through the band and to entertainment of fans. Everyone missing him desperately.”

Hemmings also shared his thoughts on Grohl, who previously went through the death of his Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain in 1994. “You think about someone like Dave whose life — when he looks back on this life, man, when he is very, very old and very, very gray, through all the tragedy and the triumph, few will have been able to have squeezed as much life out of it as Dave has,” the singer said, before adding, “I even watched Sonic Highways the other day. What an incredible series. I started it again. I got three episodes in and I’d lost time. His book is excellent too. You should read it if you haven’t, it’s awesome.”

Hawkins passed away suddenly on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, while in town for a Foo Fighters show. Earlier this week, on Sept. 27, his band held a special tribute concert for him in Los Angeles, California. Countless stars took the stage to honor the late drummer and Grohl MC’d the night, sharing Hawkins anecdotes between songs. See our list of highlights from the emotional six-hour event here.