5SOS’ Michael Clifford & Crystal Leigh Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Michael Clifford and his wife Crystal Leigh, who are expecting their first baby together.

The 5 Seconds of Summer star and the talent manager shared the happy news with People on Monday (June 12) along with sweet photos holding a sonogram. “I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves,” Clifford told the publication. “I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

Leigh added, “I’m over the moon! Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I’d like to think it’s the baby’s good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it’s probably just the hormones.”

Explore Explore 5 Seconds of Summer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst,” she continued, noting that early in her pregnancy she experienced subchorionic hematoma, but the baby “thankfully” is OK. “But so far, it’s actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness!!”

According to the couple’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram, the baby is expected to arrive in November.

The duo, who began dating in 2016, got engaged at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali in 2019. They later revealed that they originally planned to hold the wedding in early 2021 in Bali, but ended up postponing the event to a later date due to COVID-19. However, they still decided to “preserve their original wedding date” by hosting a “secret save the date gathering” and signing the legal documents with their wedding party.