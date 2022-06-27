5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin Hospitalized During Houston Concert Due to ‘Extreme Heat Exhaustion’

Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4, 2022 in Carson, Calif.

5 Seconds of Summer is giving a health update on drummer Ashton Irwin after the band’s concert was cut short in Houston, Texas, on Sunday night (June 26).

“As you may have heard, last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show,” 5SOS wrote in a statement shared to the group’s Instagram Story on Monday (June 27), as seen by Billboard. “Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Asghton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion.”

The group assured that the 27-year-old drummer is “feeling OK and recovering very well,” before encouraging ticket holders to “check your emails, you will be updated directly as soon as we have more information.”

See 5SOS’ Instagram Story before it disappears here.

The group is currently on their North American tour, which was postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 5 Seconds of Summer is also gearing up to release their fifth studio album, 5SOS5, in September. “Me, Myself, and I” and the previously released singles, “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand” are on the 19-song bill.

The upcoming album follows the Australian quartet’s 2020 album, Calm. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 11, 2020 and spent nine total weeks on the chart.