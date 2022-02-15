50 Cent Jokes About His Upside Down 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

He’s in da club laughing! 50 Cent was a surprise guest during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 13) that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, and he’s having a little post-show fun with his unexpected — and upside down — appearance by reflecting on the stunt’s impracticality through memes posted to his Instagram.

“Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?” the Power star captioned a photo meme of an upside-down kid with veins bulging from his forehead. “50 waitin,” the meme read.

The rapper also posted a meme from his “In da Club” video of him hanging upside down in the exercise clinic, but instead of a fit 50 Cent hanging, it was rapper Bizarre from D12. “Who the fvck did this?” 50 wrote in the caption with the side-eyes emoji.

50’s unannounced appearance during the set came after Dre and Snoop opened the show with “The Next Episode” and “California Love.” After wrapping “In Da Club,” he threw it over to Blige, who launched into “Family Affair” and “No Drama.” Lamar then delivered “Alright,” with the song transitioning to Marshall Mathers, who performed “Lose Yourself.” The nostalgic set closed with Dre and Snoop doing “Still D.R.E., with all of the performers joining them.

“In Da Club” was released at the lead single from 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The song was a commercial breakthrough for the rapper, and it hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 30 weeks (nine of those in the top spot). Lately, 50 has been hard at work promoting Power Book IV: Force, which he previously starred in and now executive produces and directs.

See the funny Super Bowl performance memes 50 Cent shared below.