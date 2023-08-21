50 Cent Questions Nick Cannon Having 12 Kids: ‘I Don’t Know What the F—k Is Wrong With’ Him

As 50 Cent considers expanding his family, he’s made it abundantly clear who he will not be seeking advice from. In a new Forbes interview with contributor Brian Roberts, the “Many Men” rapper questioned Nick Cannon’s decision to father 12 kids with six different women over the past 12 years, a choice that has garnered endless controversy and discourse across social media.

“If I had Nick Cannon’s 12 kids or s—t like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody’s here. If it means putting everybody together, then it would make sense,” the Queens rapper said when discussing why he prefers a more modest home to having a huge house. “But I’m not going to have kids like that. I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore. That’s too much. I don’t know what the f—k is wrong with Nick Cannon.”

Cannon shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 11-month-old Rise, 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 6-year-old Golden with model Brittany Bell. With radio personality Abby De La Rosa, Cannon shares 9-month-old Beautiful and 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion. The youngest of the multihyphenate’s kids are 8-month-old Halo with model Alyssa Scott (she is also mother to their late son Zen), 1-year-old Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, and 11-month-old Onyx with model LaNisha Cole.

50 Cent, on the other hand, currently shares 10-year-old son Sire with actress-model Daphne Joy, and 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson with former partner Shaniqua Tompkins.

After clowning Cannon, Fiddy quickly corrected himself, saying that the “old 50 Cent” slipped out. He further elaborated that he took the opportunity to make fun of Cannon because the media personality commented on him during one of his shows.

50 Cent has earned four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 including the nine-week chart-toppers “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” (with Olivia). On the Billboard 200, the “21 Questions” rapper has a pair of titles that have reached the summit: 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and 2005’s The Massacre, both of which spent six weeks atop the ranking.

Watch 50 Cent’s in-depth interview with Forbes above.