50 Cent Makes Surprise ‘In Da Club’ Performance During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show included a very special guest in its first half: 50 Cent, who followed Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre with a surprise performance of his Dre-co-produced smash “In Da Club.”

After Snoop and Dre combined for “The Next Episode” and “California Love” to kick off the halftime show, the camera panned down to 50, upside down and flexing, just as he did to kick off the “In Da Club” music video 19 years ago. 50 Cent was soon joined by a slew of dancers to bounce to the rap classic, and he then threw the performance to Mary J. Blige, who sank into “Family Affair.”

Of course, 50 Cent worked closely with halftime performers Dr. Dre and Eminem to kick off his career, as his 2003 debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ featured production by both. “In Da Club” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003 and cemented 50 Cent as a star.

Held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige and Kendrick Lamar.