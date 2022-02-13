×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

50 Cent Makes Surprise ‘In Da Club’ Performance During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The No. 1 smash was performed after classics by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

50 Cent "In Da Club"
50 Cent "In Da Club" Courtesy Photo

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show included a very special guest in its first half: 50 Cent, who followed Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre with a surprise performance of his Dre-co-produced smash “In Da Club.”

After Snoop and Dre combined for “The Next Episode” and “California Love” to kick off the halftime show, the camera panned down to 50, upside down and flexing, just as he did to kick off the “In Da Club” music video 19 years ago. 50 Cent was soon joined by a slew of dancers to bounce to the rap classic, and he then threw the performance to Mary J. Blige, who sank into “Family Affair.”

Related

BTS

Who Should Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Vote!

Explore

Explore

50 Cent

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Of course, 50 Cent worked closely with halftime performers Dr. Dre and Eminem to kick off his career, as his 2003 debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ featured production by both. “In Da Club” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003 and cemented 50 Cent as a star.

Held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl 2022

THE STORY Arc

VIEW FULL STORY ARC Sign Up
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad