Here’s Why 50 Cent Thinks This 78-Year-Old Oscar Winner Will Be ‘Sexy Forever’

50 Cent‘s crush on Dame Helen Mirren is still going strong — in fact, he says he’ll probably never get over her. Speaking to Men’s Health for his new cover story, the rapper opened up about his love for the 78-year-old Oscar winner, sharing that he thinks Mirren will be “sexy forever.”

“She’s sexy,” he told the publication. “She’ll look at you, and you go, ‘Oh s–t!’ I don’t care how old she get, I don’t give a f–k what nobody says, she’s sexy.”

Recalling the time he met the 1923 star in Monaco at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival, Fiddy added, “Her husband was just right there with her, he’s going ‘Oh, that’s just what she does.’ He notices what you notice, that she’s sexy. It’s confidence. It’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s going to be sexy forever.”

This is far from the first time since their fateful first encounter that “Candy Shop” musician has proclaimed his love for Mirren. Just a couple days after their red carpet meeting at the Monte Carlo TV Festival, he took to Instagram to write: “I think I love her man, I’m trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can’t describe it. LOL.”

The next year, he once again opened up about his crush when he visited Conan. “She looked at me and this interesting thing was going on in her eyes,” he told the late-night host. “She knows she’s sexy!”

Watch 50 Cent gush about Helen Mirren to Men’s Health above.