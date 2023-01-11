50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Trey Songz Shooting Meme: ‘Now I Know What Happened’

50 Cent is walking back his words about Megan Thee Stallion.

In a radio interview with Big Boy, published Wednesday (Jan. 11), the “In da Club” rapper shared that he now feels compelled to apologize to Megan for believing she lied about having an intimate relationship with Tory Lanez, now that the trial has revealed more details regarding the 2020 shooting.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 told Big Boy (at the 7:50 mark of the interview above). “I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King] — she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying, to me.”

The Power actor added that he “should apologize to her, because when I heard the [jail] phone conversation [between Lanez and Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris] … That made me feel like, ‘Oh sh–, now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too.”

50 Cent’s apology comes after he shared a meme to Instagram in December comparing Megan to Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor who lied about being physically attacked in a 2019 hate crime that included both racist and homophobic slurs. “Damn I’m confused all this sh– going around I don’t know what to think LOL,” he wrote at the time.

A verdict was reached in Megan and Lanez’s trial on Dec. 23: Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years in prison, with his sentencing taking place Jan. 27.

