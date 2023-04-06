5 Seconds of Summer Announces 2023 World Tour & Live Album

5 Seconds of Summer shared the news on Thursday (April 6) that they’re hitting the road for a world tour this summer and releasing a new live album, too.

The 5 Seconds of Summer Show will hit North America on Aug. 10, starting with a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. From there, the pop-rock quartet will visit major cities including Boston, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Minneapolis and Phoenix before closing out the North American leg on Sept. 14 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. After an autumn run across Europe and the U.K., the tour will then wrap with back-to-back dates at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival in October.

(Ahead of the initial North American dates, 5SOS will actually start the tour in South America, but specific dates and venues for planned concerts in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru have yet to be announced.)

Tickets for The 5 Seconds of Summer Show go on sale to the general public on April 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a presale for Citi cardmembers beginning a few days earlier on April 11.

The same day tickets go on sale, 5 Seconds of Summer are also unveiling The Feeling of Falling Upwards — Live from The Royal Albert Hall. The live album was recorded during the band’s 2022 one-night-only performance at the iconic U.K. venue, and includes live versions of everything from “Youngblood” and “Teeth” to “Complete Mess,” “Take My Hand” and “Me Myself & I” accompanied by a 12-member gospel choir and 12-piece string orchestra.

While it hits streaming services on April 14, The Feeling of Falling Upwards will also receive a physical release a few months later on July 14.

Check out 5 Seconds of Summer’s full list of tour dates and get a look at the live album’s starry cover art below.