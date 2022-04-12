Grunge Supergroup Surprise! Members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden Drop Secret Album

Grunge icons, assemble. Members of seminal rock bands Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Void and Giants in the Trees have teamed up to form what is pretty much the Avengers of grunge music, a brand new supergroup called 3rd Secret. And they dropped a surprise debut album in the process.

Headed by former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, 3rd Secret unveiled their self-titled debut record on Monday (April 11). Novoselic and Cameron scooped much of the writing credits on the album’s 11 tracks, which were mixed by Nirvana’s Bleach producer Jack Endino.

Bubba Dupree of 1980s hardcore punk band Void and singers Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson round out the group of six. Having previously worked with Novoselic in his band Giants in the Trees, Raye wrote all of the lyrics on the new album.

True to the new all-star band’s name, 3rd Secret’s creation and debut project were kept under wraps right up until release day. There were a few clues, however, if you were really paying attention; the group performed a top secret show at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, as captured by Cameron, and Novoselic tweeted that he was working on something new back in February.

“I am really busy trying to finish a record,” the since-deleted message read. “But it’s a secret, so don’t tell anybody!!!”

The 3rd Secret album is only on streaming services, with the band’s minimalist website now displaying the message: “GET IN ON THE SECRET! NEW ALBUM ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING SERVICE.” But while the LP is open for business on Spotify, it looks like the band is having trouble making it available on Apple Music.

“Please be patient as work was uploaded Saturday night and needs time to get to streaming platforms,” a posting on the website reads. “We kindly recommend listening on YouTube ‘I Choose Me’ for this song and the others from the album, until your preferred service catches up.”

Check out 3rd Secret’s self-titled album below.