What’s Your Favorite 21 Savage Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

Following the release of their Billboard 200 chart-topping album Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage blasted in with seven collaborative tracks in the top 10 of the the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated Nov. 19, 2022.

Savage is no stranger to the upper tier of the tally, as he’s had six top 10 hits before the success of Her Loss — including his two No. 1 smashes, “Rockstar” with Post Malone and “Jimmy Cooks,” again, with Drizzy.

