2023 Streamy Awards Nominations Announced: Full List

It was also revealed that MatPat will host this year's Streamy Awards.

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards
Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal (Good Mythical Morning) with crew accept the Show of the Year Award onstage during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 4, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/GI

A full list of nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards — which will be hosted by MatPat, a seven-time winner at the event celebrating content creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts and sports — has been announced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter.

The 13th annual Streamy Awards take place on Sunday, August 27 in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and will stream live on the Streamy Awards’ social channels.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Ends Love on Tour With New Instrumental Song, Heartfelt Speech in Italy

Award categories that include music artists at this year’s show include the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award and the Crossover Award.

Nominees for the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award — honoring the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and in popular culture — include Big Boss Vette, Doechii, d4vd, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, PinkPantheress, Meghan Trainor, and Armani White.

Hailey Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, and Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart are nominated for the Crossover Award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

Streamy Awards

2023 Streamy Awards Set Summer Date, Introduce ‘Rolling Stone’ Sound of the…

DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldrige. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.

See all the 2023 Streamy Awards nominations below.

OVERALL AWARDS:

CREATOR OF THE YEAR 

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

AMP 

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers 

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld 

Sam and Colby 

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR             

Emiru 

HasanAbi 

Ironmouse 

IShowSpeed 

Kai Cenat 

Ludwig 

Quackity 

tarik 

Valkyrae 

xQc 

INTERNATIONAL             

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil) 

ibai (Spain) 

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain) 

SHORT FORM                   

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen 

Connor Price 

Elyse Myers 

Rich Black Guy 

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

BREAKOUT CREATOR    

Alix Earle 

Drew Afualo 

Dylan Mulvaney 

Jake Shane • octopusslover8 

Keith Lee 

BREAKOUT STREAMER  

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION 

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD 

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT      

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER     

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers 

Kate Hudson 

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton 

FIRST PERSON                  

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK 

Danny Duncan 

Ryan Trahan 

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING               

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE 

VARIETY STREAMER      

Emiru 

IShowSpeed 

LIRIK 

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS:

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR   

Area Codes • Kaliii 

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd 

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice 

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor

Players • Coi Leray 

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras 

What It Is • Doechii 

SHOW AWARDS:

PODCAST            

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers 

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists 

Ginormo! • Steven He 

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES      

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast 

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby 

SUBJECT AWARDS:

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop 

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs 

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp 

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

COMEDY             

DeMarcus Shawn 

Kris Collins 

Lucas Lopez 

The McFarlands 

RDCWorld 

COMMENTARY                

Chad Chad 

D’Angelo Wallace 

Danny Gonzalez 

Kurtis Conner 

penguinz0

COMPETITIVE GAMER  

iiTzTimmy

Scump 

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer 

DANCE                

Cale Brown 

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder 

FASHION AND STYLE     

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander 

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

FOOD 

Alexis Nikole 

Chef Reactions 

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng 

GAMER               

Aphmau

Caylus 

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG 

LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY 

Brittikitty 

Gracie’s Corner 

Ms Rachel 

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy 

LEARNING AND EDUCATION      

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE  

AMP 

Bretman Rock 

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge 

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose 

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING      

Allen Pan 

Hacksmith Industries 

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce

SPORTS               

Deestroying

Duke Dennis 

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne 

TECHNOLOGY                   

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie 

CRAFT AWARDS:

CINEMATOGRAPHY       

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser 

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider 

Will Freeark 

EDITING              

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game 

Kelly Wakasa 

Savanah Moss 

Yes Theory 

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS                  

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi 

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

WRITING                                         

CalebCity 

Dami Lee 

Josh Zilberberg 

Leo González

Petey 

BRAND AWARDS:

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR   

BENlabs  

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency

Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT   

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+ 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR     

Barbie • Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network 

LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO                 

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar 

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs 

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency 

Nebula • Standard

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media 

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision 

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts 

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+ 

