Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Blur, Halsey to Headline 2023 Primavera Sound Festival

The star-studded lineup for the 2023 Primavera Sound Festival was unveiled on Monday (Nov. 29), topped by Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Blur and Halsey. The event that will take place in both Barcelona (June 1-3) at Ciudad del Rock in Arganda Del Rey and Madrid (June 8-10) at the Parc Del Forum and also feature sets from Ghost, Darkside, Le Tigre, Turnstile, Sparks, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Skrillex, Bad Religion, The Mars Volta, Bad Gyal, Maneskin, St. Vince, the War on Drugs and many more.

In addition, the Pet Shop Boys will play Wednesday’s (May 31) free show with Jake Bugg, Confidence man and La Paloma. Other acts slated to take the stage include: Japanese Breakfast, PinkPanthress, Christine and the Queens, Arlo Parks, The Voidz, Alex G, Built to Spill, The Moldy Peaches, Bleachers, Julia Jacklin, Caroline Polachek, Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, Tokischa, Death Grips and more.

One-day and multi-day tickets will go on sale on Thursday (Dec. 1) at 12 p.m CET; more information on tickets here. Festival organizers announced earlier this year that 2023’s event would take place in Barcelona and Madrid for the first time, saying that the cities will “mirror” each other on consecutive summer weekends.

“Look for yourself in the Primavera Sound 2023 line-up… and find yourself,” organizers said in a statement in describing the mirror-image lineups. “Because we assure you that you are there. After twenty editions, the festival is the mirror in which the community that will come from near and far to Barcelona and for the first time to Madrid next June looks at itself and recognizes itself, but after everything it has experienced, this reflection goes in two directions, marking the richest musical itinerary we can think of: Primavera Sound also looks for and finds itself in its own audience.”

Check out the full poster below.