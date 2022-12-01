From Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift, Which Is Your Favorite Top Billboard 200 Album of 2022? Vote!

It’s officially the last month of 2022, which means it’s time for Billboard‘s end-of-year charts to be revealed. But first, we want to know which top album on the Billboard 200 was your favorite this year!

Twenty-three studio sets may have claimed the top spot on the album-centric chart over the course of 2022, but only 10 made Billboard‘s list of top Billboard 200 albums, including a few major holdovers from last year.

No other artist spent longer at the apex of the all-genre chart in 2022 than Bad Bunny, whose Un Verano Sin Ti seemed practically unstoppable as it returned again and again to the No. 1 spot for a total of 13 non-consecutive weeks, in the process becoming the first Spanish-language album to be named the top Billboard 200 album of the year.

As chart fanatics will of course recall, Taylor Swift posted the best first-week sales in nearly seven years, and was the only artist to pass the million-album mark in a single week with the release of Midnights at the end of October.

However, the superstar also became the only artist to notch not one, but two LPs on the year-end tally thanks to the continued love for Red (Taylor’s Version), which was released in November 2021. (For the record, Midnights comes in at No. 4 with the rerecording of 2012’s Red right behind it at No. 5).

Meanwhile, Harry Styles moves into the No. 7 spot, just behind the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto, and The Weeknd‘s greatest hits collection The Highlights rounds out the top 10 as the first compilation to make a year-end list since Garth Brooks’ 2014 LP Blame It All On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences.

Other studio sets from the previous year to make the list included Adele‘s gargantuan 30 at No. 2, Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo‘s smash debut Sour at No. 8 and Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, which took its place at No. 9 over his more recent releases Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage.

Vote for your favorite top Billboard 200 album of 2022 below.