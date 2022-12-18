Ricky Martin, Kid Cudi, Daddy Yankee & More Celebrate Argentina’s Win Over France at 2022 World Final

Musicians around the globe are celebrating Argentina’s exhilarating win over France at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Artists like Ricky Martin, Kid Cudi, Daddy Yankee, Niall Horan and many more took to social media on Sunday (Dec. 18) to express their excitement over the thrilling match at Lusail Stadium, during which Argentina beat France in penalty kicks.

“God. This was crazy!! Congratulations!!” Martin, wearing a blue and white Argentina jersey, captioned a video on Instagram of himself celebrating the win.

“WHAT A GAME OF FOOTBALL!! Congratulations Argentina,” former One Direction member Horan tweeted.

In one of the most dramatic World Cup games in history, Argentina beat reigning men’s champion France. In a 3-3 tie after extra time, Argentina sealed the victory with 4-2 in penalty kicks.

Others music stars celebrated soccer icon Lionel Messi’s first-ever World Cup win. During the final match, the legendary player scored two goals, including one in the 108th minute of the game.

“Messi Messi Messi” producer Marshmello tweeted.

Boy George added on Twitter, “Wow #ArgentinaVsFrance what a match! Feel sad for France but proud for #Messi.”

Cudi also expressed his excitement for the sport after watching the dramatic match. “Ive never watched soccer before but this s— LIT,” the rapper-actor tweeted.

Hours before the last match, a wave of artists took over the soccer field for an energetic closing ceremony at the Lusail Stadium. The 10-minute performance included a mashup of songs from the official FIFA music soundtrack, luanching with American-Nigerian artist Davido and Qatari singer Aisha singing “(Hayya Hayya) Better Together.” Puerto Rican star Ozuna and French-Congolese rapper Gims joined the artists for an uplifting set of “Arhbo.” The ceremony wrapped with the full female lineup of “Light the Sky.”

See more musician reactions to the World Cup final below.

