Electronic Offerings At Coachella 2022 Expand With Do Lab Stage Lineups: See Who’s Playing

A fan favorite at Coachella for nearly 20 years, the Do Lab is returning to the festival in 2022 with two weekends worth of big and emerging electronic talent.

Artists playing at the Do Lab stage in 2022 include Elohim, Coco & Breezy, Holly, Moore Kismet, Major League DJz, Skream, Rinzen, Rochelle Jordan and many others. See the complete lineup below, with the artists playing the first weekend of the fest in light-pink text and weekend-two artists in yellow.

As with previous years, the Do Lab stage will also host a handful of secret sets. Past secret set have been delivered by heavy hitters including RL Grime, Zhu, Skrillex and Bob Moses.

The Do Lab has partnered with Coachella on its stage since 2003, with the area known for its loose ambience, daytime water guns and whimsical festival within a festival feel. The Do Lab is also responsible for SoCal’s Lightning in a Bottle festival, which returns to the circuit after a two-year absence due to the pandemic this Memorial Day weekend in Buena Vista Lake, near Bakersfield, Calif.

The Do Lab’s Coachella lineups are in fact populated with many acts who have a longstanding presence at Lightning In a Bottle, including Justin Martin, Patricio and Giant Project. Artists including Austin Millz, Coco & Breezy and Elephant Heart will perform at both Lightning In a Bottle and the Do Lab stage at Coachella in 2022.

This lineup expands Coachella’s already-robust electronic music lineup, which expands over three stages and this year features a sonically diverse collection of artists including Jamie xx, Madeon, Disclosure, Caribou, Flume, the Blessed Madonna, Swedish House Mafia, Fred Again… and many more.