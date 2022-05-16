Carrie Underwood, Ben Platt, Flo Rida, Gabby Barrett, & More to Perform on 2022 ‘American Idol’ Finale

After the top 5 American Idol contestants performed for mentor and fourth season winner Carrie Underwood on Sunday night (May 15), the show revealed the all-star line-up for the upcoming May 22 3-hour finale.

The episode, which will air live coast-to-coast on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET, will have this season’s three finalists — HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson — performing for one last time in their bid to take home this year’s crown.

In addition to songs from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, next week’s season 20 finale will feature performances from Underwood, Ben Platt, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Flo Rida, Idol alum Gabby Barrett, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Michael Bublé, Tai Verdes and Thomas Rhett.

Sunday night’s semi-final included performances from two singers who had to scramble to participate last week, Fritz Hager and Thompson, after both tested positive for COVID-19; Thompson made the cut, while Hager and Nicola Bozzo were eliminated. Marlene was blown after making it to next week’s finale following her performances of Underwood’s “I’ll Stand By You” and Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” dropping to the floor and covering her face in shock when the finalist line-up was revealed by host Ryan Seacrest.

HunterGirl — who has been tipped as the potential next Underwood — extended her hot streak on the show with her version of Carrie’s “Undo It” and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” while Thompson made it into the semi-final with Underwood’s “So Small” and a stripped-down version of Larry Fleet’s “Working Man.” The episode also featured FINNEAS performing his single, “Naked.”

Check out videos from the winning performances below.