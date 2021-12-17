×
Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Check back often for updates of albums to look forward to each week.

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.

Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Jan. 7

Eric Nam, There and Back Again
RuPaul, Mamaru
The Wombats, Fix Yourself, Not the World
Twin Atlantic, Transparency
Years & Years, Night Call

Jan. 14

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named If
The Lumineers, Brightside
Underoath, Voyeurist

Jan. 21

Aoife O’Donovan, Age of Apathy
Band of Horses, Things are Great
Kiefer Sutherland, Bloor Street

Jan. 28

Anaïs Mitchell, Anaïs Mitchell
Bad Suns, Apocalypse Whenever

Feb. 4

Korn, Requiem

April 22

Jason Aldean, Georgia

