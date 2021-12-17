Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.

Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Jan. 7

Eric Nam, There and Back Again

RuPaul, Mamaru

The Wombats, Fix Yourself, Not the World

Twin Atlantic, Transparency

Years & Years, Night Call

Jan. 14

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named If

The Lumineers, Brightside

Underoath, Voyeurist

Jan. 21

Aoife O’Donovan, Age of Apathy

Band of Horses, Things are Great

Kiefer Sutherland, Bloor Street

Jan. 28

Anaïs Mitchell, Anaïs Mitchell

Bad Suns, Apocalypse Whenever



Feb. 4

Korn, Requiem

April 22

Jason Aldean, Georgia