Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar for Upcoming Albums

Check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Adele
Adele Courtesy Apple Music

With more and more music released each year, it’s a near-impossible task to keep track of everything that’s coming. From pop to hip-hop to alternative to K-pop to country, the choices made available feel endless — not to mention vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.

Below, check out Billboard‘s running calendar of upcoming releases to make sure you’re in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Nov. 19
Adele, 30
Angel Haze, Girl With a Gun
Brian Wilson, At My Piano
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

