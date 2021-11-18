Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar for Upcoming Albums

With more and more music released each year, it’s a near-impossible task to keep track of everything that’s coming. From pop to hip-hop to alternative to K-pop to country, the choices made available feel endless — not to mention vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.

Below, check out Billboard‘s running calendar of upcoming releases to make sure you’re in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Nov. 19

Adele, 30

Angel Haze, Girl With a Gun

Brian Wilson, At My Piano

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof