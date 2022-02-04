2 Chainz Drops New Album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself,’ Performs ‘Lost Kings’ Tribute on ‘Colbert’

Rapper 2 Chainz released his seventh studio album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, on Friday (Feb. 4). The 12-track offering comes after his 2020 studio album, So Help Me God!

The feature-heavy album boasts verses from Lil Durk on “Lost Kings,” Roddy Ricch on “Outstanding,” Swae Lee on “Caymans,” and fellow Southern stars Lil Baby on “Kingpen Ghostwriter,” Moneybagg Yo on “Pop Music” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “10 Bracelets,” among others. The album’s bouncy first single, “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring Detroit’s 42 Dugg, dropped in early January, and remains a standout track on the trap offering from the Def Jam signee.

The Atlanta rapper, formerly known as Tity Boi, launched the album with a tribute performance of “Lost Kings” alongside Durk and Sleepy Rose on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Feb. 3. The track is a call for non-violence and justice for Black Americans, as the three emcees memorialized the losses of loved ones, singing, “How the hell a n—a ‘pose to breathe/ If all they do is kill off all the kings?” During the performance, images of Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, Breonna Taylor and others whose lives were tragically taken faded in and out on the screen behind them.

Along with the album, Chainz dropped customizable lithographs and limited edition autographed CDs, among other merch supporting the project. The 44-year-old rapper is joining Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy and Gucci Mane on the 9-day Legendz of The Streets tour, which began this week and wraps Feb. 21 in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.