03 Greedo Announces He’s ‘Free From Prison’ & Living in a Halfway House

03 Greedo shared the news Sunday that he’s out of prison after serving nearly five years behind bars.

“Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” the rapper wrote in a lengthy Instagram note. “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week. Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away.”

Related 6 LA Rappers to Watch in 2021

He went on to explain that he carried a “chip on [his] shoulder” because of the situation and would like to “just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album.”

“I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet,” Greedo added. “I got a lot I want to clear in my head first. So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you. I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years. Just being honest!”

He then signed off by thanking his loyal fans and support system for “keeping me alive while I was incarcerated.”

In July 2018 — just one month after dropping his debut album God Level — the rapper born Jason Jamal Jackson was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. While serving his sentence, Greedo still managed to release a steady stream of music, including 2019’s Still Summer in the Projects, 2019’s Netflix & Deal with Kenny Beats, 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 01 with Ron-Ron The Producer and “Substance (We Woke Up),” his 2021 collab with Wiz Khalifa.

Read 03 Greedo’s full statement on Instagram below.