03 Greedo Announces He’s ‘Free From Prison’ & Living in a Halfway House

The rapper opened up about his goals to record more music in the wake of his release.

03 Greedo
03 Greedo Courtesy of Alamo Records

03 Greedo shared the news Sunday that he’s out of prison after serving nearly five years behind bars.

“Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” the rapper wrote in a lengthy Instagram note. “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week. Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away.”

He went on to explain that he carried a “chip on [his] shoulder” because of the situation and would like to “just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album.”

“I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet,” Greedo added. “I got a lot I want to clear in my head first. So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you. I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years. Just being honest!”

He then signed off by thanking his loyal fans and support system for “keeping me alive while I was incarcerated.”

In July 2018 — just one month after dropping his debut album God Level — the rapper born Jason Jamal Jackson was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. While serving his sentence, Greedo still managed to release a steady stream of music, including 2019’s Still Summer in the Projects, 2019’s Netflix & Deal with Kenny Beats, 2020’s Load It Up Vol. 01 with Ron-Ron The Producer and “Substance (We Woke Up),” his 2021 collab with Wiz Khalifa.

Read 03 Greedo’s full statement on Instagram below.

