Here Are the Lyrics to Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’

Zach Bryan jumped from No. 9 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 7) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his lovestruck single, “Something in the Orange.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” find the lyrics below:

It’ll be fine by dusk light I’m telling you baby

These things eat at your bones and drive your young mind crazy

But when you place your head between my collar and jaw

I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all

And I’m damned if I do and I’m damned if I don’t

‘Cause if I say I miss you I know that you won’t

But I miss you in the mornings when I see the sun

Something in the orange tells me we’re not done

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am

Where the hell am I ‘supposed to go?

I poisoned myself again

Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

I need to hear you say you’ve been waitin’ all night

There’s orange dancing in your eyes from bulb light

Your voice only trembles when you try to speak

Take me back to us dancing this wood used to creak

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am

Where the hell am I ‘supposed to go?

I poisoned myself again

Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am

Where the hell am I ‘supposed to go?

I poisoned myself again

Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

If you leave today I’ll just stare at the way

The orange touches all things around

Grass trees and dew, how I just hate you

Please turn those headlights around

Please turn those headlights around

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Zachary Lane Bryan