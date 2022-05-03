×
Here Are the Lyrics to Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’

Follow along with the lyrics to Zach Bryan's 2022 single.

Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, Calif. Rich Fury/GI for Stagecoach

Zach Bryan jumped from No. 9 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 7) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his lovestruck single, “Something in the Orange.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” find the lyrics below:

It’ll be fine by dusk light I’m telling you baby
These things eat at your bones and drive your young mind crazy
But when you place your head between my collar and jaw
I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all

And I’m damned if I do and I’m damned if I don’t
‘Cause if I say I miss you I know that you won’t
But I miss you in the mornings when I see the sun
Something in the orange tells me we’re not done

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am
Where the hell am I ‘supposed to go?
I poisoned myself again
Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

I need to hear you say you’ve been waitin’ all night
There’s orange dancing in your eyes from bulb light
Your voice only trembles when you try to speak
Take me back to us dancing this wood used to creak

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am
Where the hell am I ‘supposed to go?
I poisoned myself again
Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am
Where the hell am I ‘supposed to go?
I poisoned myself again
Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

If you leave today I’ll just stare at the way
The orange touches all things around
Grass trees and dew, how I just hate you
Please turn those headlights around
Please turn those headlights around

