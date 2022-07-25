Here Are the Lyrics to Yung Gravy’s ‘Betty (Get Money)’

Yung Gravy achieved his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 23), as “Betty (Get Money),” which samples and interpolates Rick Astley’s 1988 No. 1 classic “Never Gonna Give You Up,” debuted at No. 68.
“Betty” is slated to appear on Yung Gravy’s upcoming fourth LP.
If you need a guide to follow along with Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money),” find the lyrics below:
(Never gonna give you up)
(Never gonna let you down)
(Never gonna run around and desert you)
I’ll never let you down, baby
(It’s really Yung Gravy)
Uh, ayy
With your baby mama at the crib and blow her back out
Shawty Filipino and she call me Manny Pacquiao
Alley-oop without the hoop, they call me Jerry Stackhouse
Dazin’ out in public, but your mama made me snap out
‘Fore I get the dough, got the mornin’ routine
Wake up bright and early to some brand new cream
Floss three times, baby, I’m so clean
Gravy got cheese, now that’s poutine (whoa, baby)
Gravy comin’ hot like I’m hoppin’ off the griddle
Pull up on the kid if you’re tryna get belittled
All the mamas love me, now I think I’m peanut brittle
Flex the rainbow, bag it like some Skittles
Gravy, why you out of pocket? (Out of pocket)
Stop it (no, no)
I’m gettin’ money, Gravy Crockett
Drop it
Never take a L no more
Never take a damn thing slow
All I know is chase this dough
And get money (get the money, get the money)
Never gonna take no loss
Never gonna lose my sauce
All I know is chase this (whoa)
And get money (get money, get money, get money)
(Get money)
Probably into the early morning
(Or get money)
Yeah, I live the fast life (whoa)
Yeah, you know I life the fast live
I don’t got a type, baby, I’m the cash type
Still gettin’ dividends from a past life
I’ll get your daddy’s net worth on a bad night
‘Cause I act right
Yeah, rockin’ Rick, clappin’ Astleys like the ’80s
Never give it up until the reaper come and slay me
Pull up with a Zelda and a Peach and a Daisy
I be dirty dancin’, now they yellin’ “Gravy Swayze”
Damn, Gravy, you so vicious (ooh)
You so clean, so delicious
How come you ain’t got no missus?
Count that paper, count them riches
Never take a L no more
Never take a damn thing slow
All I know is chase this dough
And get money (get the money, get the money)
Never gonna take no loss
Never gonna lose my sauce
All I know is chase this (whoa)
And get money (get money, get money, get money)
(Get money)
Get money, Gravy gettin’ money
(Or get money, whoa)
(Get money)
Get money, Gravy gettin’ money
(Or get money, whoa)
(Disco weapon)
