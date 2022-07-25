Here Are the Lyrics to Yung Gravy’s ‘Betty (Get Money)’

Yung Gravy achieved his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 23), as “Betty (Get Money),” which samples and interpolates Rick Astley’s 1988 No. 1 classic “Never Gonna Give You Up,” debuted at No. 68.

“Betty” is slated to appear on Yung Gravy’s upcoming fourth LP.

If you need a guide to follow along with Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money),” find the lyrics below:

(Never gonna give you up)

(Never gonna let you down)

(Never gonna run around and desert you)

I’ll never let you down, baby

(It’s really Yung Gravy)

Uh, ayy

With your baby mama at the crib and blow her back out

Shawty Filipino and she call me Manny Pacquiao

Alley-oop without the hoop, they call me Jerry Stackhouse

Dazin’ out in public, but your mama made me snap out

‘Fore I get the dough, got the mornin’ routine

Wake up bright and early to some brand new cream

Floss three times, baby, I’m so clean

Gravy got cheese, now that’s poutine (whoa, baby)

Gravy comin’ hot like I’m hoppin’ off the griddle

Pull up on the kid if you’re tryna get belittled

All the mamas love me, now I think I’m peanut brittle

Flex the rainbow, bag it like some Skittles

Gravy, why you out of pocket? (Out of pocket)

Stop it (no, no)

I’m gettin’ money, Gravy Crockett

Drop it

Never take a L no more

Never take a damn thing slow

All I know is chase this dough

And get money (get the money, get the money)

Never gonna take no loss

Never gonna lose my sauce

All I know is chase this (whoa)

And get money (get money, get money, get money)

(Get money)

Probably into the early morning

(Or get money)

Yeah, I live the fast life (whoa)

Yeah, you know I life the fast live

I don’t got a type, baby, I’m the cash type

Still gettin’ dividends from a past life

I’ll get your daddy’s net worth on a bad night

‘Cause I act right

Yeah, rockin’ Rick, clappin’ Astleys like the ’80s

Never give it up until the reaper come and slay me

Pull up with a Zelda and a Peach and a Daisy

I be dirty dancin’, now they yellin’ “Gravy Swayze”

Damn, Gravy, you so vicious (ooh)

You so clean, so delicious

How come you ain’t got no missus?

Count that paper, count them riches

Never take a L no more

Never take a damn thing slow

All I know is chase this dough

And get money (get the money, get the money)

Never gonna take no loss

Never gonna lose my sauce

All I know is chase this (whoa)

And get money (get money, get money, get money)

(Get money)

Get money, Gravy gettin’ money

(Or get money, whoa)

(Get money)

Get money, Gravy gettin’ money

(Or get money, whoa)

(Disco weapon)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Matt Aitken, Mike Stock, Pete Waterman