Here Are the Lyrics to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ From ‘Encanto’

We might not talk about Bruno, but music fans are definitely singing about Bruno.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the breakout hit from Disney’s Encanto, is hitting brand-new heights on the Billboard Hot 100, so far peaking at No. 2 and becoming the second-highest-charting song ever from a Disney animated film, following the No. 1 hit “A Whole New World” from 1992’s Aladdin.

The ensemble number is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and credited to Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, highlighting a handful of the voices from the film.

One of the reasons the song is resonating with moviegoers is those mile-a-minute lyrics that Miranda is known for, so take a look below to find every single word from the fan-favorite song:

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no

We don’t talk about Bruno, but

It was my wedding day (it was our wedding day)

We were getting ready

And there wasn’t a cloud in the sky (no clouds allowed in the sky)

Bruno walks in with a mischievous grin (thunder)

You telling this story or am I? (I’m sorry, mi vida, go on)

Bruno says, “It looks like rain” (why did he tell us?)

In doing so, he floods my brain (Abuela, get the umbrellas)

Married in a hurricane (what a joyous day, but anyway)

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no

We don’t talk about Bruno

Hey, grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling

I can always hear him sort of muttering and mumbling

I associate him with the sound of falling sand (tss, tss, tss)

It’s a heavy lift with a gift so humbling

Always left Abuela and the family fumbling

Grappling with prophecies they couldn’t understand

Do you understand?

A seven-foot frame, rats along his back

When he calls your name it all fades to black

Yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams (hey)

We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no (no no)

We don’t talk about Bruno (we don’t talk about Bruno)

He told me my fish would die, the next day, dead (no, no)

He told me I’d grow a gut and just like he said (no, no)

He said that all my hair would disappear, now, look at my head (no, no)

Your fate is sealed when your prophecy is read

He told me that the life of my dreams

Would be promised and someday be mine

He told me that my power would grow

Like the grapes that thrive on the vine (oye, Mariano’s on his way)

He told me that the man of my dreams

Would be just out of reach, betrothed to another

It’s like I hear him now (hey, sis)

I want not a sound out of you (it’s like I can hear him now)

I can hear him now

Um, Bruno

Yeah, about that Bruno

I really need to know about Bruno

Give me the truth and the whole truth, Bruno

(Isabela, your boyfriend’s here)

Time for dinner

A seven-foot frame (it was my wedding day)

Rats along his back (it was our wedding day) (we were getting ready)

When he calls your name, it all fades to black (and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky)

(No clouds allowed in the sky)

Yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams (Bruno walks in with a mischievous grin)

You telling this story or am I?

Oye, Mariano’s on his way

Bruno says, “It looks like rain” (a seven-foot frame, rats along his back)

In doing so, he floods my brain (when he calls your name, it all fades to black)

Married in a hurricane (yeah, he sees your dreams and feasts on your screams)

He’s here

Don’t talk about Bruno

Why did I talk about Bruno?

Not a word about Bruno

I never should’ve brought up Bruno

