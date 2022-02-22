Here Are the Lyrics to Walker Hayes ‘Fancy Like’

If you opened TikTok in 2021, you’ve likely heard Walker Hayes‘ “Fancy Like,” an ode to the simple pleasures of life.

The viral song rose to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart (dated Nov. 13), marking the Nashville-based artist’s first leader on the survey. “Fancy Like” is featured on Hayes’ third studio album, Country Stuff the Album, which was released on Jan. 21, 2022 via Monument Records.

If you need a guide to follow along with Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” find the lyrics below:

Ayy

My girl is bangin’

She’s so low maintenance

Don’t need no champagne poppin’ entertainment

Take her to Wendy’s

Can’t keep her off me

She wanna dip me like them fries in her Frosty (frosty)

But every now and then when I get paid

I gotta spoil my baby with an upgrade (ayy)

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night

Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake

Get some whipped cream on the top too

Two straws, one check, girl, I got you

Bougie like Natty in the styrofoam

Squeak-squeakin’ in the truck bed all the way home

Some Alabama-jamma, she my Dixieland delight (ayy)

That’s how we do, how we do, fancy like

(Ooh)

(Fancy like, ooh)

(Fancy like, ooh)

(Fancy like, ooh)

Uh, don’t need no Tesla to impress her (don’t need no Tesla to impress her)

My girl is happy rollin’ on a Vespa (there she go)

Don’t need no mansion to get romancin’ (ooh, woo)

She’s super fine, double wide, slow dancin’ (slow dancin’)

But every now and then when I get paid

I gotta spoil my baby with an upgrade

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night (that’s right)

Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake (ayy)

Get some whipped cream on the top too (gotta add that whipped cream)

Two straws, one check, girl, I got you (girl, I got you)

Bougie like Natty in the styrofoam (styrofoam)

Squeak-squeakin’ in the truck bed all the way home (all the way home)

Some Alabama-jamma, she my Dixieland delight (ayy)

That’s how we do, how we do, fancy like

My new clean blue jeans without the holes in ’em

Country kisses on my lips without Skoal in ’em

Yeah, she probably gon’ be keeping some Victoria’s Secrets

Maybe a little Maybelline but she don’t need it

In the kitchen light, radio slows down

Boxed wine and her up-do goes down

Ayy

Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night (that’s right)

Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake (ayy)

Get some whipped cream on the top too (gotta add that whipped cream)

Two straws, one check, girl, I got you

Bougie like Natty in the styrofoam (styrofoam)

Squeak-squeakin’ in the truck bed all the way home (all the way home)

Some Alabama-jamma, she my Dixieland delight (ayy)

That’s how we do, how we do, fancy like

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Pittman, Walker Hayes