Here Are the Lyrics to Walker Hayes’ ‘AA’

Walker Hayes kicked of 2022 with the thoughtful single, “AA.”

“AA” follows Hayes 2021 success with “Fancy Like,” his ode to low-key date nights featuring Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steaks and Oreo Shakes. “Fancy Like” not only became Hayes’ first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, but it spent 24 weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while also securing a Grammy nomination for best country song.

If you need a guide to follow along with Walker Hayes’ “AA,” find the lyrics below:

(One, two, three, four)

Alright

Coffee cup, cold and black

Wish it had a little shot of Jack

Besides that, can’t complain

Just tryna do the dang thing

Might change the oil in my truck

I ain’t paying no thirty-five bucks

Kids need shoes, mama needs Levi’s

And I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole

And my sons out of jail

Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell

I’m just tryna keep my wife from figuring out

That I married up and she married way, way down

In Alabama where they love Nick Saban

Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play

Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA

(Hey, hey, hey)

Ooh

Well I gave up Skoal and cigarettes

Now I’m just hooked on Nicorette

Trying not to be like my old man

But the older I get, the more I am

Tryna get paid and a little love made, y’all

Hey y’all, at the end of the day, y’all

I’m just another John Deere guy (hey)

Up on a tractor

Tryna steer my daughters off the pole

And my sons out of jail (sons out of jail)

Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell (I don’t wanna go)

I’m just tryna keep my wife (hey babe) from figuring out (I love)

That I married up (you’re so fine, girl) and she married way, way down

In Alabama where they love Nick Saban (Roll Tide)

Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play (I’m just tryna write a song)

Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Come on, bae, right here

Said, ooh-ooh-ooh, tryna stay out of AA everyday

One step at a time, y’all

Life’s hard, family’s weird

Sometimes you just need a beer

Can I get an amen (amen)

Man, I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole

And my sons out of jail (sons out of jail)

Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell (I don’t wanna go)

I’m just tryna keep my wife (hey babe) from figuring out (I love)

That I married up (you’re so fine, girl) and she married way, way down

In Alabama where they love Nick Saban (Roll Tide)

Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play (I’m just tryna write a song)

Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA

Oh, hey, hey, hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA

Yes, I am

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Walker Hayes