Here Are the Lyrics to Walker Hayes’ ‘AA’

Walker Hayes kicked of 2022 with the thoughtful single, “AA.”
“AA” follows Hayes 2021 success with “Fancy Like,” his ode to low-key date nights featuring Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steaks and Oreo Shakes. “Fancy Like” not only became Hayes’ first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, but it spent 24 weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while also securing a Grammy nomination for best country song.
If you need a guide to follow along with Walker Hayes’ “AA,” find the lyrics below:
(One, two, three, four)
Alright
Coffee cup, cold and black
Wish it had a little shot of Jack
Besides that, can’t complain
Just tryna do the dang thing
Might change the oil in my truck
I ain’t paying no thirty-five bucks
Kids need shoes, mama needs Levi’s
And I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole
And my sons out of jail
Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell
I’m just tryna keep my wife from figuring out
That I married up and she married way, way down
In Alabama where they love Nick Saban
Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play
Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA
(Hey, hey, hey)
Ooh
Well I gave up Skoal and cigarettes
Now I’m just hooked on Nicorette
Trying not to be like my old man
But the older I get, the more I am
Tryna get paid and a little love made, y’all
Hey y’all, at the end of the day, y’all
I’m just another John Deere guy (hey)
Up on a tractor
Tryna steer my daughters off the pole
And my sons out of jail (sons out of jail)
Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell (I don’t wanna go)
I’m just tryna keep my wife (hey babe) from figuring out (I love)
That I married up (you’re so fine, girl) and she married way, way down
In Alabama where they love Nick Saban (Roll Tide)
Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play (I’m just tryna write a song)
Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Come on, bae, right here
Said, ooh-ooh-ooh, tryna stay out of AA everyday
One step at a time, y’all
Life’s hard, family’s weird
Sometimes you just need a beer
Can I get an amen (amen)
Man, I’m just tryna keep my daughters off the pole
And my sons out of jail (sons out of jail)
Tryna get to church so I don’t go to hell (I don’t wanna go)
I’m just tryna keep my wife (hey babe) from figuring out (I love)
That I married up (you’re so fine, girl) and she married way, way down
In Alabama where they love Nick Saban (Roll Tide)
Tryna write a song the local country station’ll play (I’m just tryna write a song)
Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA
Oh, hey, hey, hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA
Yes, I am
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Walker Hayes