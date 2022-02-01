Here Are the Lyrics to ‘Waiting On a Miracle’ From ‘Encanto’

In Encanto, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) can’t move the mountains or make flowers bloom — but she’s ready for her own miracle.

On the blockbuster soundtrack from the Disney hit (spending a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart), “Waiting on a Miracle” is the main character’s solo power ballad, following in the footsteps of “Let It Go” from Frozen or “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Below, find all the lyrics to Mirabel’s big moment in “Waiting on a Miracle”:

Explore Explore Stephanie Beatriz See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news