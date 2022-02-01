Here Are the Lyrics to ‘Waiting On a Miracle’ From ‘Encanto’

In Encanto, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) can’t move the mountains or make flowers bloom — but she’s ready for her own miracle.
On the blockbuster soundtrack from the Disney hit (spending a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart), “Waiting on a Miracle” is the main character’s solo power ballad, following in the footsteps of “Let It Go” from Frozen or “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.
Below, find all the lyrics to Mirabel’s big moment in “Waiting on a Miracle”:
Don’t be upset or mad at all
Don’t feel regret, or sad at all
Hey, I’m still a part of the family Madrigal
And I’m fine, I am totally fine
I will stand on the side as you shine
I’m not fine, I’m not fine
I can’t move the mountains
I can’t make flowers bloom
I can’t take another night up in my room
Waiting on a miracle
I can’t heal what’s broken
Can’t control the morning rain or a hurricane
Can’t keep down the unspoken invisible pain
Always waiting on a miracle, a miracle
Always walking alone
Always wanting for more
Like I’m still at that door
Longing to shine like all of you shine
All I need is a change
All I need is a chance
All I know is I can’t stay on the side
Open your eyes
Open your eyes
Open your eyes
I would move the mountains
Make new trees and flowers grow
Someone please just let me know, where do I go?
I am waiting on a miracle, a miracle
I would heal what’s broken
Show this family something new
Who I am inside, so what can I do?
I’m sick of waiting on a miracle
So here I go
I am ready
Come on, I’m ready
I’ve been patient and steadfast and steady
Bless me now as you blessed us all those years ago
When you gave us a miracle
Am I too late for a miracle?
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda