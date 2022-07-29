Here Are the Lyrics to Tyler Hubbard’s ‘5 Foot 9’

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard shared the first taste of his debut solo project with “5 Foot 9.”

“I wanted it to be really relatable,” Hubbard told Billboard of the track. “I also wanted it to be visual, you know. When I listen to the second verse, I can already see that picture in my head, whether it’s me or anybody pulling into the driveway and being met with a kiss. It just paints a picture, and it kind of makes you feel good.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9,” find the lyrics below:

Explore Explore Tyler Hubbard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news