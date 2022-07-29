Here Are the Lyrics to Tyler Hubbard’s ‘5 Foot 9’

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard shared the first taste of his debut solo project with “5 Foot 9.”
“I wanted it to be really relatable,” Hubbard told Billboard of the track. “I also wanted it to be visual, you know. When I listen to the second verse, I can already see that picture in my head, whether it’s me or anybody pulling into the driveway and being met with a kiss. It just paints a picture, and it kind of makes you feel good.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9,” find the lyrics below:
(Oh)
Jack makes good whiskey, yeah
Red dirt makes good ridin’ roads
Country makes good music
For kickin’ up dust in a tail light glow
Dry wood makes good fires
Goodyears make good swings
All that’s all good but for me
God makes five foot nine, brown eyes, and a sundress
Loves Tim McGraw and a small town accent
Ain’t no way that me and this truck made her fall in love
Jack makes good whiskey but God makes the good stuff
Oh, God makes the good stuff
Like that sweet little kiss she lays on me
When I pull up in the gravel drive
The way she dances with the raindrops
Like she’s the reason why they fall from the sky
And I thank Him every time I close my eyes
God makes five foot nine, brown eyes, and a sundress
Loves Tim McGraw and a small town accent
Ain’t no way that me and this truck made her fall in love
Jack makes good whiskey but God makes the good stuff
God made her so I will make sure
He didn’t waste an angel on me
When he made five foot nine, brown eyes, and a sundress
Loves Tim McGraw and a small town accent
Ain’t no way that me and this truck made her fall in love
Jack makes good whiskey but God makes the good stuff
Five foot nine, brown eyes, and a sundress
Loves Tim McGraw and a small town accent
Ain’t no way that me and this truck made her fall in love
Jack makes good whiskey but God makes the good stuff (oh)
Yeah, God makes the good stuff
Yeah, God makes the good stuff (oh)
Whoa
