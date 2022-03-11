Here Are the Lyrics to Tyga x Doja Cat’s ‘Freaky Deaky’

Tyga and Doja Cat reunite to get “Freaky Deaky” in their latest hit, which debuts at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (chart dated March 12).

T-Raww even raps, “Forever, forever, ever, juicy, baby” in the third verse, referring to their first collab “Juicy” from Doja’s debut album Amala.

Check out the “Freaky Deaky” lyrics below.

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling

You’re in the mood to please me

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling)

You’re in the mood to please me, yeah

Uh, my lil’ shawty, always on time (time)

I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (ride)

Body like December, a– on summer time

Take off the top (ooh-ooh), sweet Caroline (woo)

Meet my jeweler, put ice on that (ayy)

Two diamond chains, what’s the price on that?

When you worth what you worth, I invest in that (yeah)

Itty bitty waist, but your a– so fat (damn)

Let me slide in it, Wayne Gretzky (I’ve been feeling)

Let me see you bounce like a jet ski, ayy (ayy)

I know you wishing he was like me (like me)

Late night calling me for some good D, ayy

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling

You’re in the mood to please me

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling)

You’re in the mood to please me, yeah

Back it up (mm)

Back it up, back it up, back it up for you

I wanna see you back it up

Said I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you

Mm, go ‘head, back it up

So let me back it up, back it up, back it up for you

Mm, go ‘head, back it up

I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you (ah, ayy, ayy)

See, that’s my type, I’ma cop flights

You can break her back and I can put it on rice

I got sleepin’ issues so I do it all night

Boy, give me a show and put the p—y on ice

Keep your eyes shut, I’ma go tough

He don’t want an “If”, or an “And”, just butt

Don’t call me a “Miss”, or a “Ma’am”, just “Slut”

Boy, just let me switch up on you’re a– and f—

‘Cause we frustrated, they all make love

That’s overrated, just come over (come on)

I’m over waitin’, I’m all messed up (come on)

I’m going crazy, all on my tongue ’cause

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling

You’re in the mood to please me

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling)

You’re in the mood to please me, yeah

Uh, black Barbie, perfect and you gnarly (yeah)

I raise the stakes for you and bet all it (whoa)

Put some respect on my name, I get you poppin’ (yeah)

Don’t leave your girl around me, I got options (yeah)

Ain’t no stoppin’ a ball

She wanna take it off for me in her new Dior

Wanna touch it, wanna grab it, wanna lick it, wanna ride it

I get so infatuated and erotic with you

Take a shot, we intoxicated (I’ve been feeling) (woo)

Tastes so sweet, lick the rapper, baby (ha)

She never was a freak and she said, “You made me” (I’ve been feeling)

Forever, forever, ever, juicy, baby

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky

You’re on your way to see me

Got the mirror on the ceiling

You’re in the mood to please me

I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)

You’re on your way to see me (ooh baby, yeah)

Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling) (ooh baby, yeah)

You’re in the mood to please me, yeah (ah)

Back it up (mm)

Lemme back it up, back it up, back it up for you

I wanna see you back it up

Said I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you

Mm, go ‘head, back it up (I’ve been feeling)

So let me back it up, back it up, back it up for you

Mm, go ‘head, back it up (I’ve been feeling)

I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you

Purr, ayy

I’m feeling freaky deaky

Tyga, Doja, let’s go wild

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Alyssa Lourdiz Cantu, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Michael Stevenson