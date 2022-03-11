Here Are the Lyrics to Tyga x Doja Cat’s ‘Freaky Deaky’

Tyga and Doja Cat reunite to get “Freaky Deaky” in their latest hit, which debuts at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (chart dated March 12).
T-Raww even raps, “Forever, forever, ever, juicy, baby” in the third verse, referring to their first collab “Juicy” from Doja’s debut album Amala.
Check out the “Freaky Deaky” lyrics below.
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling
You’re in the mood to please me
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling)
You’re in the mood to please me, yeah
Uh, my lil’ shawty, always on time (time)
I pick you up, come outside, take you for a ride (ride)
Body like December, a– on summer time
Take off the top (ooh-ooh), sweet Caroline (woo)
Meet my jeweler, put ice on that (ayy)
Two diamond chains, what’s the price on that?
When you worth what you worth, I invest in that (yeah)
Itty bitty waist, but your a– so fat (damn)
Let me slide in it, Wayne Gretzky (I’ve been feeling)
Let me see you bounce like a jet ski, ayy (ayy)
I know you wishing he was like me (like me)
Late night calling me for some good D, ayy
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling
You’re in the mood to please me
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling)
You’re in the mood to please me, yeah
Back it up (mm)
Back it up, back it up, back it up for you
I wanna see you back it up
Said I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you
Mm, go ‘head, back it up
So let me back it up, back it up, back it up for you
Mm, go ‘head, back it up
I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you (ah, ayy, ayy)
See, that’s my type, I’ma cop flights
You can break her back and I can put it on rice
I got sleepin’ issues so I do it all night
Boy, give me a show and put the p—y on ice
Keep your eyes shut, I’ma go tough
He don’t want an “If”, or an “And”, just butt
Don’t call me a “Miss”, or a “Ma’am”, just “Slut”
Boy, just let me switch up on you’re a– and f—
‘Cause we frustrated, they all make love
That’s overrated, just come over (come on)
I’m over waitin’, I’m all messed up (come on)
I’m going crazy, all on my tongue ’cause
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling
You’re in the mood to please me
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling)
You’re in the mood to please me, yeah
Uh, black Barbie, perfect and you gnarly (yeah)
I raise the stakes for you and bet all it (whoa)
Put some respect on my name, I get you poppin’ (yeah)
Don’t leave your girl around me, I got options (yeah)
Ain’t no stoppin’ a ball
She wanna take it off for me in her new Dior
Wanna touch it, wanna grab it, wanna lick it, wanna ride it
I get so infatuated and erotic with you
Take a shot, we intoxicated (I’ve been feeling) (woo)
Tastes so sweet, lick the rapper, baby (ha)
She never was a freak and she said, “You made me” (I’ve been feeling)
Forever, forever, ever, juicy, baby
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky
You’re on your way to see me
Got the mirror on the ceiling
You’re in the mood to please me
I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky (I’ve been feeling)
You’re on your way to see me (ooh baby, yeah)
Got the mirror on the ceiling (on the ceiling) (ooh baby, yeah)
You’re in the mood to please me, yeah (ah)
Back it up (mm)
Lemme back it up, back it up, back it up for you
I wanna see you back it up
Said I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you
Mm, go ‘head, back it up (I’ve been feeling)
So let me back it up, back it up, back it up for you
Mm, go ‘head, back it up (I’ve been feeling)
I can back it up, back it up, back it up for you
Purr, ayy
I’m feeling freaky deaky
Tyga, Doja, let’s go wild
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Alyssa Lourdiz Cantu, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Michael Stevenson