Here Are the Lyrics to Troye Sivan’s ‘Angel Baby’

Troye Sivan brought a wave of nostalgia to TikTok with his lovestruck song, “Angel Baby.”

The track is flying up the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, climbing 29 spots to No. 84 in its third week on the tally, and as noted last week, Billboard’s newly launched Hits of the World chart explains why: “Angel Baby” is a smash in Asia. This week, the song spends a fourth non-consecutive frame at No. 1 on Malaysia Songs, holds at No. 2 on Indonesia Songs, climbs to No. 3 on Singapore Songs and rises to No. 8 on Philippines Songs.

If you need a guide to follow along with Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby,” find the lyrics below:

I need a lover to keep me sane

Pull me from hell, bring me back again

Play me the classics, something romantic

Give him my all when I don’t even have it

I always dreamed of a solemn face

Someone who feels like a holiday

But now I’m in pieces, barely believing

Starting to think that I’ve lost all feeling

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

I tell you how I almost died while you’re bringing me back to life

I just wanna live in this moment forever

‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better

Started givin’ up on the word forever

Until you gave up heaven so we could be together

You’re my angel, angel baby

Angel, you’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

I’ll fall in love with the little things

Counting the tattoos on your skin

Tell me a secret and baby, I’ll keep it

And maybe we can play house for the weekend

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

I’ll tell you how I almost died while you’re bringing me back to life

I just wanna live in this moment forever

‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better

Started giving up on the word forever

Until you gave up heaven so we could be together

You’re my angel, angel baby

Angel, you’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

All the sick and twisted nights that I’ve been waiting for you

They were worth it all along, yeah

I just wanna live in this moment forever

‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better

Started giving up on the word forever (ooh, forever)

Until you gave up heaven so we could be together

You’re my angel, angel baby

Angel, you’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

Angel, angel baby

Angel, you’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: James John Abrahart, Michael Ross Pollack, Jason Gregory Evigan, Sarah Theresa Hudson, Troye Sivan Mellet