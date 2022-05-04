Here Are the Lyrics to Southside, Travis Scott & Future’s ‘Hold That Heat’

Southside’s “Hold That Heat” featuring Future and Travis Scott, assisted track set the stage for Southside’s 808 Mafia compilation album.

“It’s what the game’s missing right now,” Southside recently told Billboard of his new music. “It’s a breath of fresh air. If you couldn’t breathe and this was the last resort, this is it. It’s a fun record though and very full of energy.”

If you need a guide to follow along with “Hold That Heat,” find the lyrics below:

(Southside on the track, yeah)

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh (yeah)

Whatever I say (whatever I say)

Uh-huh (Cactus Jack)

Uh-huh (Travis, Travis, uh-huh, Travis, Travis)

Whatever I say (Travis, Travis)

(Yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater (yeah, yeah, Pluto)

Hold that, hold that heater (yeah, yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater (Cactus Jack)

Hold that, hold that heater (yeah, yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater (yeah, yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater (yeah, yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater (yeah, yeah)

Seein’ the crosshairs they get it (uh-huh)

The snipers they’re with me, ain’t trippin’ (uh-huh, Pluto)

Hold that, hold that heater (uh-huh)

Hold that, hold that heater (whatever I say)

Hold that, hold that heater (uh-huh)

Hold that, hold that heater (uh-huh)

Hold that, hold that heater (uh-huh)

Hold that, hold that heater (whatever I say)

And they know I’m lethal (uh-huh)

I done been a lot illegal (uh-huh)

Crib packed down in Rio (uh-huh)

Ten chains, I’ma Frio (whatever I say)

N—as want beef, I’m Nat Geo (yeah, uh-huh)

My diet on Keto (straight up, uh-huh)

Five guys with me on G up (uh-huh)

Shootin’ six like Ceelo (whatever I say)

I’m wanted (yeah)

One at the top of the barrel (uh-huh)

Number one, get all the zeros (uh-huh)

Sippin’ on water not Styro’ (drank)

N—as keep tryin’, keep playin’ around (uh-huh)

Before he end up on a mural (uh-huh)

Block gettin’ spinned like a Euro (uh-huh)

I’m Batman, I ain’t been no hero, yeah (let’s go)

Out of the South then we packed to the East

Jumped in somewhere I could buy me a seat (yeah)

They moved out West because bro had a V

Looked in his eyes and said, “Need one of these”

Three hunnid days and it still ain’t no sleep

Inside and outside was ninety degrees

Now it’s big tables with lot of us seat

Mafia sh–, G, you gotta compete (gotta compete)

Slipin’ and slidin’ out the side, creep (uh-huh)

I got a vibe, gotta keep it a secret (uh-huh)

That’s not a body, she got a physique (whatever I say it)

Took her to Brooklyn to meet with thirteen

She got some friends I’ve been wantin’ to meet (uh-huh)

She got a squad, yeah, she keep her some demons (keep her some demons, uh-huh)

All of the heathens, they love them some freaks

We got the heat (whatever I say it)

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater (hold)

Hold that, hold that heater (hold)

We poppin’, I know that they get it (lit)

The snipers is with me, ain’t trippin’ (yeah, yeah, uh-huh)

Hold that, hold that heater (uh-huh)

Hold that, hold that heater (whatever I say)

Second verse, I’m locked in (uh-huh)

Whole squad on me, testin’ (whole squad on me, testin’)

Ten plus in mathematics (uh-huh)

Lotta racks on this plastic (whatever I say)

Six months down out in Cabo

Jaleel tryna teach me Spanish (alright)

Altoids shaped like Xanax (uh-huh)

Cup spilled up then vanished (whatever I say)

Yeah, I came out the streets with a demon, yeah (uh-huh)

Stay high and creep low, let ’em (?), yeah (uh-huh)

I’m clutchin’ the pole, I’ma stinger, yeah (uh-huh)

I got a main bi— but I mingle (whatever I say)

I’m drownin’ this pill with some lean, yeah (uh-huh)

The hook on the chopper Kareem, yeah (uh-huh)

I’m poppin’ these bi—es like a bean, yeah (uh-huh)

She sit in the coupe then she in, yeah (whatever I say)

I said I want smoke then I cheef, yeah (uh-huh)

I’ll get at them chicken for cheap, yeah (uh-huh)

I’m spillin’ designer my jeans, yeah (uh-huh)

My shirt all the way down to my feet, yeah (whatever I say)

Spotted all, got you here by the law, as long as, sh–, you meant it (uh-huh)

I’m turnin’ one M to a hundred of them (uh-huh)

And I’m ’bout to get me a V, yeah (whatever I say)

Exotics on ‘xotics on ‘xotics on ‘xotics, I want that bi—, I keep (uh-huh)

Poppin’ them pills and I’m drinkin’ my drank, man

F— what they say, I need it (whatever I say)

Old man shoulda just stayed in his place, I ghost that bi—, I don’t need her, yeah

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater (hold)

Hold that, hold that heater (hold)

We poppin’, I know that they get it (lit)

The snipers is with me, ain’t trippin’ (yeah, yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater (hold)

Hold that, hold that heater (hold)

We poppin’, I know that they get it (lit)

The snipers is with me, ain’t trippin’ (yeah, yeah)

Hold that, hold that heater

Hold that, hold that heater

Whole squad on me, testin’

(Yeah)

(Alright)

