Here Are the Lyrics to Toosii’s ‘Favorite Song’

Toosii enjoyed his first top five on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Favorite Song,” that has skyrocketed into viral success.

The rapper/singer (real name: Nau’Jour Grainger), from Syracuse, N.Y., first appeared on a Billboard chart in February 2020, when his set Platinum Heart debuted at No. 3 on Heatseekers Albums, before reaching No. 1 seven months later. The set hit No. 196 on the Billboard 200 that June, marking his first entry on the ranking.

If you need a guide to follow along with Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” find the lyrics below:

(But nobody’s gonna make you change)(What you probably don’t like anyway)(‘Bout you darling, so you might as well, mm)(Be somebody who can make you face)(What you’re guarding)(Open up the gates where your heart is)(And just let yourself, mm)(Yo, ADELSO on this)

Yeah, I’m on the stage right now

Singin’ your favorite song

Look in the crowd

And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along

I say you look good without no makeup

No lashes, even better when you wake up

Uh-uh-uh

I see the look on your face

I see you hidin’ the hate

I see you lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet

You wanna ride in a Wraith

You wanna go out on dates

You want somebody to come bring you flowers

Someone to talk to for hours

Wash your back while y’all sit in the shower, yeah

Someone to tell you, “You’re beautiful”

Someone to tell you and mean it

Someone to tell you, “I love you” every day

And don’t got a reason

You want someone to bring you peace, uh

Someone to help you sleep, yeah

Someone to pick you up when you’re feelin’ down, feelin’ lonely

Need somebody who can make it better

Somebody who can open up those gates

Open up those gates to your heart

Only if you’ll let me

I’m on the stage right now

Singin’ your favorite song

Look in the crowd

And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along

I say you look good without no makeup

No lashes even better when you wake up

Uh-uh-uh

I see the look on your face

I see you lookin’ for peace

I see you tired of the hurt

Tired of the pain

Tired of the nights where you can’t get no sleep

I see you’re tired thinkin’ ’bout if he cheat

See you’re tired thinkin’ ’bout if you leavin’

See you’re tired of bein’ so tired

And you damn sure ain’t gettin’ even

Need somebody

Who can make it better

Somebody

Who can open up those gates

Open up those gates to your heart

Only if you’ll let me

I’m on the stage right now

Singin’ your favorite song

Look in the crowd

And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along

I say you look good without no makeup

No lashes even better when you wake up

Uh-uh-uh

(But nobody’s gonna make you change)

(What you probably don’t like anyway)

(‘Bout you darling, so you might as well, mm)

(Be somebody who can make you face)

(What you’re guarding)

(Open up the gates where your heart is)

(And just let yourself, mm)

