Here Are the Lyrics to Toosii’s ‘Favorite Song’

Toosii enjoyed his first top five on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Favorite Song,” that has skyrocketed into viral success.
The rapper/singer (real name: Nau’Jour Grainger), from Syracuse, N.Y., first appeared on a Billboard chart in February 2020, when his set Platinum Heart debuted at No. 3 on Heatseekers Albums, before reaching No. 1 seven months later. The set hit No. 196 on the Billboard 200 that June, marking his first entry on the ranking.
If you need a guide to follow along with Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” find the lyrics below:
(What you probably don’t like anyway)
(‘Bout you darling, so you might as well, mm)
(Be somebody who can make you face)
(What you’re guarding)
(Open up the gates where your heart is)
(And just let yourself, mm)
(Yo, ADELSO on this)
Yeah, I’m on the stage right now
Singin’ your favorite song
Look in the crowd
And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along
I say you look good without no makeup
No lashes, even better when you wake up
Uh-uh-uh
I see the look on your face
I see you hidin’ the hate
I see you lookin’ for someone to scoop you right off of your feet
You wanna ride in a Wraith
You wanna go out on dates
You want somebody to come bring you flowers
Someone to talk to for hours
Wash your back while y’all sit in the shower, yeah
Someone to tell you, “You’re beautiful”
Someone to tell you and mean it
Someone to tell you, “I love you” every day
And don’t got a reason
You want someone to bring you peace, uh
Someone to help you sleep, yeah
Someone to pick you up when you’re feelin’ down, feelin’ lonely
Need somebody who can make it better
Somebody who can open up those gates
Open up those gates to your heart
Only if you’ll let me
I’m on the stage right now
Singin’ your favorite song
Look in the crowd
And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along
I say you look good without no makeup
No lashes even better when you wake up
Uh-uh-uh
I see the look on your face
I see you lookin’ for peace
I see you tired of the hurt
Tired of the pain
Tired of the nights where you can’t get no sleep
I see you’re tired thinkin’ ’bout if he cheat
See you’re tired thinkin’ ’bout if you leavin’
See you’re tired of bein’ so tired
And you damn sure ain’t gettin’ even
Need somebody
Who can make it better
Somebody
Who can open up those gates
Open up those gates to your heart
Only if you’ll let me
I’m on the stage right now
Singin’ your favorite song
Look in the crowd
And you’re nowhere to be found as they sing along
I say you look good without no makeup
No lashes even better when you wake up
Uh-uh-uh
(But nobody’s gonna make you change)
(What you probably don’t like anyway)
(‘Bout you darling, so you might as well, mm)
(Be somebody who can make you face)
(What you’re guarding)
(Open up the gates where your heart is)
(And just let yourself, mm)
Written by: Adelso Sicaju, Naujour Grainger, Tatiana Manaois