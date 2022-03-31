Here Are the Lyrics to Tiësto & Ava Max’s ‘The Motto’

Tiësto and Ava Max topped Billboard‘s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Feb. 12) with “The Motto.”
The song is Tiesto’s fifth leader on the survey, joining “I Will Be Here,” with Sneaky Sound System (two weeks at No. 1, 2009); “Red Lights” (11, 2014); “Jackie Chan,” with Dzeko and featuring Preme and Post Malone (two, 2018); and “The Business” (2020). It’s Ava Max’s first leader.
If you need a guide to follow along with Tiësto and Ava Max’s “The Motto,” find the lyrics:
That’s the motto (mm-mm)
Throw it back with no chaser, with no trouble (mm-mm)
Poppin’ that Moët, baby, let’s make some bubbles (mm-mm)
Puffin’ on that gelato, wanna be seein’ double
Gotta do what you gotta
Believe it
We ain’t got no plans to leave here
Tell all of your friends to be here
We ain’t gonna sleep all weekend
Oh, you know, you know, you know that’s the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That’s the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That’s the motto
That’s the motto
Hopped in the Range, can’t feel my face, the window’s down (down, down, down)
Back to my place, my birthday cake is coming out
The way it’s hittin’ like I could go all night
Don’t want no bloodshot eyes, so hold my drink, let’s fly
Believe it
We ain’t got no plans to leave here
Tell all of your friends to be here
We ain’t gonna sleep all weekend
Oh, you know, you know, you know that’s the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That’s the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That’s the motto
That’s the motto
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Amanda Koci, Claudia Valentina, Pablo Bowman, Peter John Rees Rycroft, Sarah Blanchard, Tijs M. Verwest