Here Are the Lyrics to Tiësto & Ava Max’s ‘The Motto’

Tiësto and Ava Max topped Billboard‘s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Feb. 12) with “The Motto.”

The song is Tiesto’s fifth leader on the survey, joining “I Will Be Here,” with Sneaky Sound System (two weeks at No. 1, 2009); “Red Lights” (11, 2014); “Jackie Chan,” with Dzeko and featuring Preme and Post Malone (two, 2018); and “The Business” (2020). It’s Ava Max’s first leader.

If you need a guide to follow along with Tiësto and Ava Max’s “The Motto,” find the lyrics:

That’s the motto (mm-mm)

Throw it back with no chaser, with no trouble (mm-mm)

Poppin’ that Moët, baby, let’s make some bubbles (mm-mm)

Puffin’ on that gelato, wanna be seein’ double

Gotta do what you gotta

Believe it

We ain’t got no plans to leave here

Tell all of your friends to be here

We ain’t gonna sleep all weekend

Oh, you know, you know, you know that’s the motto (mm-mm)

Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)

Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)

We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter

Tell me, did I just stutter?

That’s the motto (mm-mm)

Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)

Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)

We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter

Tell me, did I just stutter?

That’s the motto

That’s the motto

Hopped in the Range, can’t feel my face, the window’s down (down, down, down)

Back to my place, my birthday cake is coming out

The way it’s hittin’ like I could go all night

Don’t want no bloodshot eyes, so hold my drink, let’s fly

Believe it

We ain’t got no plans to leave here

Tell all of your friends to be here

We ain’t gonna sleep all weekend

Oh, you know, you know, you know that’s the motto (mm-mm)

Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)

Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)

We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter

Tell me, did I just stutter?

That’s the motto (mm-mm)

Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)

Throwin’ that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)

We been up all damn summer makin’ that bread and butter

Tell me, did I just stutter?

That’s the motto

That’s the motto

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Amanda Koci, Claudia Valentina, Pablo Bowman, Peter John Rees Rycroft, Sarah Blanchard, Tijs M. Verwest