Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd kicked off 2022 with his long awaited Dawn FM album, which included the groovy “Sacrifice” on the track list.
The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 6 total weeks on the chart. Dawn FM, meanwhile, bowed at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart dated Jan. 22, 2022.
If you need a guide to follow along with the words to The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” find the lyrics below:
I was born in a city
Where the winter nights don’t ever sleep
So this life’s always with me
The ice inside my veins will never bleed
My, ooh
My, ooh
Uh, every time you try to fix me
I know you’ll never find that missing piece
When you cry and say you miss me
I’ll lie and tell you that I’ll never leave
But I sacrificed (sacrificed)
Your love for more of the night (of the night)
I try to put up a fight (up a fight)
Can’t tie me down (down)
I don’t wanna sacrifice
For your love, I try
I don’t wanna sacrifice
But I love my time
My, ooh
My, ooh
I hold you through the toughest parts
When you feel like it’s the end
‘Cause life is still worth living
Yeah, this life is still worth living
I can break you down and pick you up
And f— like we are friends
But don’t be catching feelings
Don’t be out here catching feelings ’cause
I sacrificed (sacrificed)
Your love for more of the night (of the night)
I try to put up a fight (up a fight)
Can’t tie me down (down, down)
I don’t wanna sacrifice
For your love, I try
I don’t wanna sacrifice
But I love my time
I don’t wanna sacrifice
For your love, I try
I don’t wanna sacrifice
But I love my time (my, ooh)
Oh, baby
I hope you know that I, I tried
Oh, baby (baby)
I hope you know I love my time, oh
I don’t wanna sacrifice
I don’t wanna (woo), I try (hey)
I don’t wanna sacrifice
But I love my, my time
My, ooh
My, ooh
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Axel Christofer Hedfors, Carl William Eric Nordstroem, Kevin McCord, Max Martin, Oscar Thomas Holter, Sebastian Carmine Ingrosso, Steve Angello