Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd & Post Malone’s ‘One Right Now’

The Billboard Hot 100-topping duo of The Weeknd and Post Malone combined their star power in 2021 by teaming up for their first-ever collaboration, “One Right Now.”
The song debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 songs chart dated Nov. 20. It spent 13 total weeks on the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Post Malone and The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” find the lyrics below:
Na-na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na, no
Yeah, yeah
Said you loved me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he f—ed you on (oh)
You think it’s so easy f—in’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now (oh)
One right now
(One right now, one right now, ohh)
I got one comin’ over and one right now
Said you wanna have my babies
I f—ed you so good, you should pay me
Don’t call me baby when you did me so wrong (you did me so wrong, ooh)
But I got over what you did already
Body for body, so petty
How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)
Bought you a new face, you should call me Dad, baby
Hermés, but you dropped the bag, baby
Truth is, maybe one’s just not enough
You say you loved me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he f—ed you on (that he f—ed you on)
You think it’s so easy f—in’ with my feelings (feelings)
I got one comin’ over and one right now (oh)
One right now (hey, hey, hey, hey)
(One right now, one right now, oh)
I got one comin’ over and one right now
(Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(One right now, one right now, ohh)
I got one comin’ over and one right now
You’re a stain in my legacy
We can’t be friends, can’t be family (oh)
You probably f— all my enemies (ooh)
I can’t let you be next to me, oh
You belong to the world now
So just leave me alone now
We’re not in touch no more
You say you loved me but I don’t care (no, I don’t care, oh)
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he f—ed you on (oh)
You think it’s so easy f—in’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now (oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
(F—in’ with my, f—in’ with my feelings)
I got one comin’ over and one right now
(Ooh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah)
(One right now)
I got one comin’ over and one right now
Oh
(One right now, one right now)
(Ooh, yeah) I got one comin’ over and one right now
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Andrew Bolooki, Austin Richard Post, Billy Walsh, Brian Dong Ho Lee, Dre London, Louis Russell Bell