Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd & Post Malone’s ‘One Right Now’

The Billboard Hot 100-topping duo of The Weeknd and Post Malone combined their star power in 2021 by teaming up for their first-ever collaboration, “One Right Now.”

The song debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 songs chart dated Nov. 20. It spent 13 total weeks on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Post Malone and The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” find the lyrics below:

Na-na-na-na, na-na

Na-na-na-na, no

Yeah, yeah

Said you loved me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he f—ed you on (oh)

You think it’s so easy f—in’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now (oh)

One right now

(One right now, one right now, ohh)

I got one comin’ over and one right now

Said you wanna have my babies

I f—ed you so good, you should pay me

Don’t call me baby when you did me so wrong (you did me so wrong, ooh)

But I got over what you did already

Body for body, so petty

How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)

Bought you a new face, you should call me Dad, baby

Hermés, but you dropped the bag, baby

Truth is, maybe one’s just not enough

You say you loved me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he f—ed you on (that he f—ed you on)

You think it’s so easy f—in’ with my feelings (feelings)

I got one comin’ over and one right now (oh)

One right now (hey, hey, hey, hey)

(One right now, one right now, oh)

I got one comin’ over and one right now

(Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(One right now, one right now, ohh)

I got one comin’ over and one right now

You’re a stain in my legacy

We can’t be friends, can’t be family (oh)

You probably f— all my enemies (ooh)

I can’t let you be next to me, oh

You belong to the world now

So just leave me alone now

We’re not in touch no more

You say you loved me but I don’t care (no, I don’t care, oh)

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he f—ed you on (oh)

You think it’s so easy f—in’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now (oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

(F—in’ with my, f—in’ with my feelings)

I got one comin’ over and one right now

(Ooh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah)

(One right now)

I got one comin’ over and one right now

Oh

(One right now, one right now)

(Ooh, yeah) I got one comin’ over and one right now

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Andrew Bolooki, Austin Richard Post, Billy Walsh, Brian Dong Ho Lee, Dre London, Louis Russell Bell