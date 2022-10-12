Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You’ 

The Weeknd‘s “Die For You,” off of his 2016 album Starboy, has gotten some traction six years later thanks to TikTok.

The boost allowed the song to climb into the top half of Spotify’s Daily 200 chart — as “Die” grew from about 5 million weekly on-demand U.S. streams at the beginning of June to nearly 5.9 million in the tracking week ending July 21, according to Luminate.

If you need a guide to follow along with The Weeknd’s “Die For You,” find the lyrics below:

I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feelin’ I’m goin’ throughI just can’t say I don’t love you‘Cause I love you, yeahIt’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I holdBut tonight, I’m gon’ let you knowLet me tell the truthBaby, let me tell the truth, yeah

You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You’re scared to be lonely, ‘specially in the night

I’m scared that I’ll miss you, happens every time

I don’t want this feelin’, I can’t afford love

I try to find a reason to pull us apart

It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect, and I know that you’re worth it

I can’t walk away, oh

Even though we’re goin’ through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind

‘Cause baby, I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

I’m findin’ ways to manipulate the feelin’ you’re goin’ through

But, baby girl, I’m not blamin’ you

Just don’t blame me, too, yeah

‘Cause I can’t take this pain forever

And you won’t find no one that’s better

‘Cause I’m right for you, babe

I think I’m right for you, babe

You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect, and I know that you’re worth it

I can’t walk away, oh

Even though we’re goin’ through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind

‘Cause baby, I would die for you, uh

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you

My baby

I’m just sayin’, yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you

My baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, ooh

Even though we’re goin’ through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind

‘Cause baby, I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (oh, babe)

(Die for you)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT LP, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Dylan Wiggins, Henry Russell Walter, Magnus August Hoiberg, Martin Daniel Mckinney, Mejdi Rhars, William Thomas Walsh