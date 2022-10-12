Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You’ 

The Weeknd‘s “Die For You,” off of his 2016 album Starboy, has gotten some traction six years later thanks to TikTok.
The boost allowed the song to climb into the top half of Spotify’s Daily 200 chart — as “Die” grew from about 5 million weekly on-demand U.S. streams at the beginning of June to nearly 5.9 million in the tracking week ending July 21, according to Luminate.
If you need a guide to follow along with The Weeknd’s “Die For You,” find the lyrics below:
I just can’t say I don’t love you
‘Cause I love you, yeah
It’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold
But tonight, I’m gon’ let you know
Let me tell the truth
Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah
You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
You’re scared to be lonely, ‘specially in the night
I’m scared that I’ll miss you, happens every time
I don’t want this feelin’, I can’t afford love
I try to find a reason to pull us apart
It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect, and I know that you’re worth it
I can’t walk away, oh
Even though we’re goin’ through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind
‘Cause baby, I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
I’m findin’ ways to manipulate the feelin’ you’re goin’ through
But, baby girl, I’m not blamin’ you
Just don’t blame me, too, yeah
‘Cause I can’t take this pain forever
And you won’t find no one that’s better
‘Cause I’m right for you, babe
I think I’m right for you, babe
You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect, and I know that you’re worth it
I can’t walk away, oh
Even though we’re goin’ through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind
‘Cause baby, I would die for you, uh
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you
My baby
I’m just sayin’, yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you
My baby
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, ooh
Even though we’re goin’ through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind
‘Cause baby, I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah (oh, babe)
(Die for you)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT LP, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Dylan Wiggins, Henry Russell Walter, Magnus August Hoiberg, Martin Daniel Mckinney, Mejdi Rhars, William Thomas Walsh