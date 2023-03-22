Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s ‘Die For You (Remix)’

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, after Grande joined for its remix.
The song reigns was originally released on The Weeknd’s album Starboy in 2016, before it was revived thanks in part to TikTok, which helped spark new promotion to radio and streaming services.
The collaboration marks each artist’s seventh Hot 100 No. 1 – and their second together, after “Save Your Tears” led in 2021 for two weeks.
If you need a guide to follow along with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die For You (Remix),” find the lyrics below.
I just can’t say I don’t love you, yeah
‘Cause I love you, yeah
It’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold
But tonight, I’m gon’ let you know
Let me tell the truth
Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah
You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
You’re scared to be lonely, ‘specially in the night
I’m scared that I’ll miss you, happens every time
I don’t want this feelin’, I can’t afford love
I try to find reason to pull us apart
It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect
And I know that you’re worth it
I can’t walk away, oh
Even though we’re goin’ through it
(Ah) and it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
(Ooh) baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us (the distance and the time)
It’ll never change my mind
‘Cause baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
I’m findin’ ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do
But baby boy, it’s so hard ’round you
And yes, I’m blamin’ you
And you know I can’t fake it, now or never
And you insinuating that you think we might be better
Better me and you
Yeah, I know you do
You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect
And I know you deserve it
I can’t walk away
Even though we’re goin’ through it (even though)
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind
‘Cause baby, I would die for you, uh (I would die for you)
Yeah, baby, I would die for you (I would die for you), yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby
I’m just sayin’, yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby
Na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Even though we’re goin’ through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you (yeah)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind
‘Cause baby, I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you
(Oh) yeah, babe
Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Ariana Grande, William Thomas Walsh, Dylan Wiggins, Henry Russell Walter, Magnus August Hoiberg, Martin Daniel McKinney, Mejdi Rhars