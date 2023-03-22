Here Are the Lyrics to The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s ‘Die For You (Remix)’

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, after Grande joined for its remix.

The song reigns was originally released on The Weeknd’s album Starboy in 2016, before it was revived thanks in part to TikTok, which helped spark new promotion to radio and streaming services.

The collaboration marks each artist’s seventh Hot 100 No. 1 – and their second together, after “Save Your Tears” led in 2021 for two weeks.

If you need a guide to follow along with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die For You (Remix),” find the lyrics below.

I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feelin’ I’m goin’ throughI just can’t say I don’t love you, yeah‘Cause I love you, yeahIt’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I holdBut tonight, I’m gon’ let you knowLet me tell the truthBaby, let me tell the truth, yeah

You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You’re scared to be lonely, ‘specially in the night

I’m scared that I’ll miss you, happens every time

I don’t want this feelin’, I can’t afford love

I try to find reason to pull us apart

It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect

And I know that you’re worth it

I can’t walk away, oh

Even though we’re goin’ through it

(Ah) and it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

(Ooh) baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us (the distance and the time)

It’ll never change my mind

‘Cause baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

I’m findin’ ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do

But baby boy, it’s so hard ’round you

And yes, I’m blamin’ you

And you know I can’t fake it, now or never

And you insinuating that you think we might be better

Better me and you

Yeah, I know you do

You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain’t workin’, ’cause you’re perfect

And I know you deserve it

I can’t walk away

Even though we’re goin’ through it (even though)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind

‘Cause baby, I would die for you, uh (I would die for you)

Yeah, baby, I would die for you (I would die for you), yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

I’m just sayin’, yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na, na-na-na, na-na

Even though we’re goin’ through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (yeah)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It’ll never change my mind

‘Cause baby, I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you

(Oh) yeah, babe

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Abel Tesfaye, Ariana Grande, William Thomas Walsh, Dylan Wiggins, Henry Russell Walter, Magnus August Hoiberg, Martin Daniel McKinney, Mejdi Rhars