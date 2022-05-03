Here Are the Lyrics to The Kid LAROI’s ‘Thousand Miles’

After a massive breakthrough 2021 with “Without You,” then scoring a No. 1 smash alongside Justin Bieber with “Stay,” The Kid LAROI returned for his first new song of 2022, “Thousand Miles.”

The single debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, becoming his fourth career top 20 hit.

If you need a guide to follow along with The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles,” find the lyrics below:

(Oh)

I know that look on your face

You’re comin’ my way, you’re comin’ my way tonight

Here goes another mistake

I know I’m gon’ make, I know I’m gon’ make tonight

Oh, I wish I let it go, you’re better off alone

‘Cause I’m about to f— it up with you

I know that look on your face

You’re comin’ my way, you’re comin’ my way tonight

And I will never change

I couldn’t even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)

There’s nothin’ left to say

If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay

A thousand miles away

(A thousand miles away, yeah)

It’s hard to give it all up (all up)

Tryna block you out, but you’re invading my thoughts

And you got ten fingers wrapped around my heart (heart)

Uh, wish I could give you everything that you want, but I won’t, no

I wish I let it go, you’re better off alone

‘Cause I’m about to f— it up with you

I know that look on your face

You’re comin’ my way, tomorrow, we’ll say goodbye

And I will never change

I couldn’t even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)

There’s nothin’ left to say

If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay

A thousand miles away

(A thousand miles away, yeah)

Here in your arms

I’m already gone

You got me wrong

And I played along

I know that look on your face

You’re comin’ my way, you’re comin’ my way tonight

Here goes another mistake

I know I’m gon’ make, I know I’m gon’ make tonight

And I will never change

I couldn’t even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)

There’s nothin’ left to say

If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay

A thousand miles away

(A thousand miles away, yeah)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Charlton Howard, Andrew Wotman, Louis Russell Bell, William Walsh