Here Are the Lyrics to The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber took over summer 2021 when they teamed up for the high-energy “Stay.”

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, before hitting No. 1 on the chart dated August 14, 2021, where it remained atop the chart for seven weeks.

If you need a guide to follow along with Bieber and LAROI’s hit, find them all below:

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I get drunk, wake up, I’m wasted still

I realize the time that I wasted here

I feel like you can’t feel the way I feel

I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)

I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (ooh)

You’re the reason I believe in love

It’s been difficult for me to trust (ooh)

And I’m afraid that I’ma f— it up

Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded

‘Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed

And you know that I know that I can’t live without you

So, baby, stay

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)

I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

Whoa-oh

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Blake Slatkin, Charlie Puth, Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, Isaac Deboni, Justin Bieber, Magnus Hoiberg, Michael David Mule, Omer Fedi, Subhaan Rahman