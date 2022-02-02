Here Are the Lyrics to The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber took over summer 2021 when they teamed up for the high-energy “Stay.”
The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, before hitting No. 1 on the chart dated August 14, 2021, where it remained atop the chart for seven weeks.
If you need a guide to follow along with Bieber and LAROI’s hit, find them all below:
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I get drunk, wake up, I’m wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can’t feel the way I feel
I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (ooh)
You’re the reason I believe in love
It’s been difficult for me to trust (ooh)
And I’m afraid that I’ma f— it up
Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded
‘Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can’t live without you
So, baby, stay
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
Whoa-oh
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Blake Slatkin, Charlie Puth, Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, Isaac Deboni, Justin Bieber, Magnus Hoiberg, Michael David Mule, Omer Fedi, Subhaan Rahman