Here Are the Lyrics to The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’

Follow along with the words of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's Hot 100 chart topping collaboration.

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber "Stay"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber took over summer 2021 when they teamed up for the high-energy “Stay.”

The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, before hitting No. 1 on the chart dated August 14, 2021, where it remained atop the chart for seven weeks.

If you need a guide to follow along with Bieber and LAROI’s hit, find them all below:

I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I get drunk, wake up, I’m wasted still
I realize the time that I wasted here
I feel like you can’t feel the way I feel
I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here

I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

When I’m away from you, I miss your touch (ooh)
You’re the reason I believe in love
It’s been difficult for me to trust (ooh)
And I’m afraid that I’ma f— it up
Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded
‘Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed
And you know that I know that I can’t live without you
So, baby, stay

Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
Oh-whoa (oh-whoa-whoa)
I’ll be f—ed up if you can’t be right here

I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could
Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

Whoa-oh
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Blake Slatkin, Charlie Puth, Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, Isaac Deboni, Justin Bieber, Magnus Hoiberg, Michael David Mule, Omer Fedi, Subhaan Rahman

