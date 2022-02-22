Here Are the Lyrics to THE ANXIETY: Willow & Tyler Cole’s ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’

Willow and Tyler Cole certainly “caught a vibe” when their group THE ANXIETY unveiled “Meet Me At Our Spot” in March 2020 and the song subsequently blew up on TikTok.
“Meet Me at Our Spot” peaked at No. 21 on the Hot 100 in November 2021, making it Willow’s most-successful song since “Whip My Hair.”
If you need a guide to follow along with “Meet Me At Our Spot,” find the lyrics below:
When I wake up
I can’t even stay up
I slept through the day, fuck
I’m not getting younger
But when I’m older
I’ll be so much stronger
I’ll stay up for longer
Meet me at our spot
Caught a vibe
Baby, are you coming for the ride? (The ride, the ride, the ride)
I just wanna look into your eyes (your eyes, your eyes)
I just wanna stay for the night, night, night
When we take a drive
Maybe we can hit the 405
Hypnotized by the lights
Man, this must be the life
When I go to sleep
I can’t even fall asleep
Something’s got ahold of me
Feel it taking over me
But when I’m older, I’ll be moving onward
I just got a drunk text
(Meet me at our spot)
We caught a vibe (yeah, yeah)
Baby, are you coming for the ride? (The ride, the ride, the ride)
When I look into your eyes (your eyes, your eyes)
I just wanna hold you all night (all night)
Maybe we can take a drive (take a drive)
Maybe we can hit the 405
Hypnotized by the lights
Man, this must be the life
Meet me at our spot
Got something I wanna show you
Meet me at our spot
They can’t find us there
Meet me at our spot
Got something I wanna show you
Meet me at our spot
They can’t find us there
Caught a vibe
Baby, are you coming for the ride (the ride, the ride, the ride)
I just wanna look into your eyes (your eyes, your eyes)
I just wanna stay for the night, night, night
When we take a drive
Maybe we can hit the 405
Hypnotized by the lights
Man, this must be the life
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © TUNECORE INC, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Tyler Cole, Willow Camille Smith