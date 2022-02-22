Here Are the Lyrics to THE ANXIETY: Willow & Tyler Cole’s ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’

Willow and Tyler Cole certainly “caught a vibe” when their group THE ANXIETY unveiled “Meet Me At Our Spot” in March 2020 and the song subsequently blew up on TikTok.

“Meet Me at Our Spot” peaked at No. 21 on the Hot 100 in November 2021, making it Willow’s most-successful song since “Whip My Hair.”

If you need a guide to follow along with “Meet Me At Our Spot,” find the lyrics below: