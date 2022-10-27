Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Question…?’

Taylor Swift‘s followed up the excitement of her Midnights release by dropping the instrumental version of “Question…?”

According to initial reports to Luminate, the album has earned more than 1.4 million equivalent album units in the U.S. through its first five days of release (through Oct. 25).

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” find the lyrics below:

(I remember)

Good girl, sad boy, big city, wrong choices

We had one thing going on

I swear that it was something ’cause I don’t remember who I was

Before you painted all my nights a color I’ve searched for since

But one thing after another f—ing situation

Circumstances, miscommunications

And I have to say, by the way

I just may like some explanations

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you

But fifteen seconds later they were clapping, too?

Then, what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? (Oh)

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? (Oh)

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

Half-moon eyes, bad surprise, did you realize?

Out of time, she was on your mind

With some di–head guy that you saw that night

But you were on something

It was one drink after another, f—ing politics and gender-roles

And you’re not sure and I don’t know got swept away in the gray

I just may like to have a conversation

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you

But fifteen seconds later they were clapping, too?

Then, what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? (Oh)

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? (Oh)

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

Does it feel like everything’s just like second-best after that meteor strike?

And what’s that, that I heard, that you’re still with her?

That’s nice, I’m sure that’s what’s suitable

And right, but tonight

Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room? (In a crowded room)

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you? (Making fun of you)

But fifteen seconds later they were clapping, too?

Then what did you do? (Do)

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? (Oh)

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? (Oh, more of a fight)

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff