×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’

Follow along with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' track.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Beth Garrabrant*

Taylor Swift played with vocal production on her Midnights track, “Midnight Rain,” a ode to the boy who searched for “comfortable” in the wrong place.

With her 10th studio album, Swift made one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. “Midnight Rain” came in at No. 5.

Related

Taylor Swift

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze'

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Rain,” find the lyrics below:

Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight

My town was a wasteland
Full of cages, full of fences
Pageant queens and big pretenders
But for some it was paradise

My boy was a montage
A slow-motion love potion
Jumping off things in the ocean
I broke his heart ’cause he was nice
He was sunshine, I was midnight

Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight

It came like a postcard
Picture perfect, shiny family
Holiday peppermint candy
But for him it’s every day

So I peered through a window
A deep portal, time travel
All the love we unraveled
And the life I gave away
‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight

Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight

Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight

I guess sometimes we all get
Just what we wanted, just what we wanted
And he never thinks of me
Except when I’m on TV

I guess sometimes we all get
Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted
And I never think of him
Except on midnights like this
(Midnight’s like this, midnight’s like this)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Jack Michael Antonoff, Taylor Alison Swift

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad