Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’

Taylor Swift played with vocal production on her Midnights track, “Midnight Rain,” a ode to the boy who searched for “comfortable” in the wrong place.
With her 10th studio album, Swift made one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. “Midnight Rain” came in at No. 5.
If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Rain,” find the lyrics below:
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
My town was a wasteland
Full of cages, full of fences
Pageant queens and big pretenders
But for some it was paradise
My boy was a montage
A slow-motion love potion
Jumping off things in the ocean
I broke his heart ’cause he was nice
He was sunshine, I was midnight
Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
It came like a postcard
Picture perfect, shiny family
Holiday peppermint candy
But for him it’s every day
So I peered through a window
A deep portal, time travel
All the love we unraveled
And the life I gave away
‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight
Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
Rain, he wanted it comfortable
I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride
I was making my own name
Chasing that fame
He stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
I guess sometimes we all get
Just what we wanted, just what we wanted
And he never thinks of me
Except when I’m on TV
I guess sometimes we all get
Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted
And I never think of him
Except on midnights like this
(Midnight’s like this, midnight’s like this)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
Written by: Jack Michael Antonoff, Taylor Alison Swift