Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’

Taylor Swift played with vocal production on her Midnights track, “Midnight Rain,” a ode to the boy who searched for “comfortable” in the wrong place.

With her 10th studio album, Swift made one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. “Midnight Rain” came in at No. 5.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Midnight Rain,” find the lyrics below: