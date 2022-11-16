×
Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Maroon’

Follow along with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' track.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome.

Taylor Swift brought fans a more mature version of “Red” with “Maroon,” off her new album Midnights.

With her 10th studio album, Swift made one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. “Maroon” came in at No. 3.

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Maroon,” find the lyrics below:

When the morning came we were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf
‘Cause we lost track of time again
Laughing with my feet in your lap
Like you were my closest friend
How’d we end up on the floor anyway? You say
“Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw-top rosé, that’s how”
I see you every day now

And I chose you
The one I was dancin’ with
In New York, no shoes
Looked up at the sky and it was

The burgundy on my T-shirt when you splashed your wine into me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks, so scarlet, it was
The mark you saw on my collarbone, the rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call home, so scarlet, it was maroon

When the silence came, we were shaking blind and hazy
How the hell did we lose sight of us again?
Sobbin’ with your head in your hands
Ain’t that the way shit always ends?
You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway
Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us
I feel you no matter what
The rubies that I gave up

And I lost you
The one I was dancin’ with
In New York, no shoes
Looked up at the sky and it was maroon

The burgundy on my T-shirt when you splashed your wine into me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks, so scarlet, it was (maroon)
The mark you saw on my collarbone, the rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call home, so scarlet, it was (maroon)

And I wake with your memory over me
That’s a real fucking legacy, legacy (it was maroon)
And I wake with your memory over me
That’s a real fucking legacy to leave

The burgundy on my T-shirt when you splashed your wine into me
And how the blood rushed into my cheeks, so scarlet (it was maroon)
The mark you saw on my collarbone, the rust that grew between telephones
The lips I used to call home, so scarlet (it was maroon)

It was maroon
It was maroon

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Jack Michael Antonoff, Taylor Alison Swift

