Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift introduced fans to the world of Midnights with the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze,” a purple-hued love song.

With her 10th studio album, Swift made one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. “Lavender Haze” clocked in at No. 2, just behind lead single “Anti-Hero.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze,” find the lyrics below:

Meet me at midnight(Ooh, ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don’t ever say too much

And you don’t really read into

My melancholia

I’ve been under scrutiny (yeah, oh yeah)

You handle it beautifully (yeah, oh yeah)

All this sh– is new to me (yeah, oh yeah)

I feel a lavender haze creeping up on me

So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal, the 1950s sh– they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

(Ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

All they keep asking me (all they keep asking me)

Is if I’m gonna be your bride

The only kind of girl they see (the only kind of girl they see)

Is a one night or a wife

I find it dizzying (yeah, oh yeah)

They’re bringing up my history (yeah, oh yeah)

But you aren’t even listening (yeah, oh yeah)

I feel a lavender haze creeping up on me

So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal, the 1950s sh– they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze (ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

That lavender haze

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk (get it off my desk)

Talk your talk and go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

I feel (I feel) a lavender haze creeping up on me

So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (no deal), the 1950s sh– they want from me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

(Ooh, ooh, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa)

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

That lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay

In that lavender haze

