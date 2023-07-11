Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Feat. Ice Spice

When Taylor Swift unveiled Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), she surprised fans with a remix of “Karma” featuring Ice Spice.
“I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly,” revealed the “Anti-Hero” singer of how the collaboration came about. “So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ So she jumped in headfirst.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s “Karma,” find the lyrics below:
Swift and Ice Spice” data-lyric-title=”Karma”>Karma is that girl, like (grrah)
You’re talkin’ s— for the hell of it
Addicted to betrayal, but you’re relevant
You’re terrified to look down
‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare
Of everyone you burned just to get there
It’s comin’ back around
And I keep my side of the street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
Karma is your check’s ’boutta bounce (damn)
Karma is the fire in your house (grrah)
And she ’boutta pop up unannounced (like)
And she never leavin’ you alone (damn)
Watch her put ya opps on a throne (damn)
Got you wavin’ pretty white flags, fiendin’ for that cash
Thinkin’ it’ll save ya
Now you switchin’ up your behavior
It’s okay, baby
You ain’t gotta worry, karma never gets lazy
So I keep my head up, my bread up, I won’t let up (never)
Promise that you’ll never endeavor with none lesser (ever, ever)
I be draggin’ that wagon
Karma is a beauty winnin’ that pageant (grrah)
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (damn)
Karma is a god
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that (grrah)
Ask me what I learned from all those years
Ask me what I earned from all those tears
Ask me why so many fade
But I’m still here (I’m still here, I’m still here)
‘Cause karma is the thunder
Rattling your ground
Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter
And karma’s gonna track you down
Step by step, from town to town
Sweet like justice, karma is a queen
Karma takes all my friends to the summit (facts)
Karma is the guy on the screen
Comin’ straight home to me
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (karma is my boyfriend)
Karma is a god (damn)
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (weekend)
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that
Karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a god
Karma is my bestie
Karma’s a relaxing thought
Karma’s gonna hold you down
