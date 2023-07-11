Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Feat. Ice Spice

When Taylor Swift unveiled Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), she surprised fans with a remix of “Karma” featuring Ice Spice.

“I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly,” revealed the “Anti-Hero” singer of how the collaboration came about. “So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ So she jumped in headfirst.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s “Karma,” find the lyrics below:

Swift and Ice Spice” data-lyric-title=”Karma”>Karma is that girl, like (grrah)

You’re talkin’ s— for the hell of it

Addicted to betrayal, but you’re relevant

You’re terrified to look down

‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare

Of everyone you burned just to get there

It’s comin’ back around

And I keep my side of the street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

Karma is your check’s ’boutta bounce (damn)

Karma is the fire in your house (grrah)

And she ’boutta pop up unannounced (like)

And she never leavin’ you alone (damn)

Watch her put ya opps on a throne (damn)

Got you wavin’ pretty white flags, fiendin’ for that cash

Thinkin’ it’ll save ya

Now you switchin’ up your behavior

It’s okay, baby

You ain’t gotta worry, karma never gets lazy

So I keep my head up, my bread up, I won’t let up (never)

Promise that you’ll never endeavor with none lesser (ever, ever)

I be draggin’ that wagon

Karma is a beauty winnin’ that pageant (grrah)

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (damn)

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that (grrah)

Ask me what I learned from all those years

Ask me what I earned from all those tears

Ask me why so many fade

But I’m still here (I’m still here, I’m still here)

‘Cause karma is the thunder

Rattling your ground

Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter

And karma’s gonna track you down

Step by step, from town to town

Sweet like justice, karma is a queen

Karma takes all my friends to the summit (facts)

Karma is the guy on the screen

Comin’ straight home to me

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (karma is my boyfriend)

Karma is a god (damn)

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (weekend)

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

Karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is my bestie

Karma’s a relaxing thought

Karma’s gonna hold you down

