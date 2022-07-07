Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’

Taylor Swift released “Carolina” on June 24, less than a month before it’s set to appear in the Daisy Edgar Jones-led film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel Where The Crawdads Sing on July 15.
“Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” the pop star wrote in a March Instagram post teasing the release. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”
“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it,” she continued. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”
If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” find the lyrics below:
Oh, Carolina creeks
Running through my veins
Lost I was born, lonesome I came
Lonesome I’ll always stay
Carolina knows
Why for years I roam
Free as these birds, light as whispers
Carolina knows
And you didn’t see me here
No, they never did see me here
And she’s in my dreams
Into the mist, into the clouds
Don’t leave
I make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I will never ever go
And things that only Carolina will ever know
Carolina stains
On the dress she left
Indelible scars, pivotal marks
Blue as the life she fled
Carolina pines
Won’t you cover me?
Hide me like robes down the back road
Muddy these webs we weave
And you didn’t see me here
No, they never did see me
And she’s in my dreams
Into the mist, into the clouds
Don’t leave
I’ll make a fist, I’ll make it count
And there are places I will never ever go
And things that only Carolina will ever know
Oh
Oh
Oh
And you didn’t see me here
They never did see me here
No, you didn’t see me here
They never saw me
Oh, Carolina knows
Why for years they’ve said
That I was guilty as sin
And sleep in a liar’s bed
But the sleep comes fast
And I’ll meet no ghosts
It’s between me, the sand, and the sea
Carolina knows
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Taylor Swift