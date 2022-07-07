Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’

Taylor Swift released “Carolina” on June 24, less than a month before it’s set to appear in the Daisy Edgar Jones-led film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel Where The Crawdads Sing on July 15.

“Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” the pop star wrote in a March Instagram post teasing the release. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it,” she continued. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

