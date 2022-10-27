×
Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’

Follow along with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's glimmering 'Midnights' track.

Courtesy Photo

Taylor Swift called on her friends Haim, Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff and Dita Von Teese for her dazzling Cinderella-inspired music video for “Bejeweled,” featured on her 10th studio album, Midnights.

Taylor Swift

“Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” she captioned her announcement of the video, featuring a photo of herself as the fairytale princess, sitting in a dark room wearing a worn down dress while sewing a glittery, midnight blue gown. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” find the lyrics below:

Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind
Didn’t notice you walking all over my peace of mind
In the shoes I gave you as a present
Puttin’ someone first only works when you’re in their top five
And by the way, I’m going out tonight

Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band, they ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt, don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice (nice)

Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (too good of a girl)
Did all the extra credit, then got graded on a curve
I think it’s time to teach some lessons
I made you my world, have you heard?
I can reclaim the land
And I miss you (I miss you), but I miss sparkling (ah, hey)

Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer
And when I meet the band, they ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt, don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real, I polish up real nice (nice)

Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky
But some guy said my aura’s moonstone just ’cause he was high
I went dancin’ all night and you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do? A diamond’s gotta shine

Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer (shimmer)
And when I meet the band, they ask, “Do you have a man?”
I can still say, “I don’t remember”
Familiarity breeds contempt, don’t put me in the basement
When I want the penthouse of your heart
Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real (nice), I polish up real nice

I went dancin’ all night and you can try to change my mind
But you might have to wait in line
What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do? I polish up nice
Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room
I can still make the whole place shimmer

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff

